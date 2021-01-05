Peachy Keen?

On Tuesday, Steyn returned to the Golden EIB Microphone for another three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence in Broadcasting on The Rush Limbaugh Show. In the course of the programme Georgians went to the polls in the double-seat Senate runoff to save America from the (all together now) "radical socialist agenda", and Mark did his best to enthuse them - sometimes in the face of not altogether reassuring reports from voters around the state. A Democrat caller said he didn't care if he was voting against his own interests because he hated Steyn more than he loved himself - and we also looked at the spread of masks, and at priority Covid vaccinations for jihadists. Click below to listen:
If you're one of that brave band that prefers Mark on camera, he'll be checking in with Tucker Carlson live across America on Wednesday night. If non-visual formats suit you fine re Steyn, we shall have a Mark Steyn Show, and a Clubland Q&A, and a Tale for Our Time you won't want to miss - and all before the week is out.
3 Member Comments
Well done drawing out the sick David late in the first hour, Mark!
That guy is the poster child for how things like the Tutsi/Hutu massacre happen. He is driven by hatred, isn't even interested in what could actually help him. He just wants to destroy.
To put it into terms American moviegoers will understand, David is the guy from The Dark Knight, who just wants to watch the world burn. He is a sick sick sick sick man.
Mark's handling of the call from David the Democrat near the end of the first hour was epic. The coup de grace was his takedown: "You've so got this myopic tunnel vision that you think your biggest problem is some no-name, dilettante Canadian guest host and you hate him more than Chairman Xi!"
I wonder if Johnny Donovan will be recutting his introduction for Mark to now refer to him as a the dilettante Canadian host live from Ice Station EIB. He is certainly not a no-name!
Bravo, Mark!! The last time I laughed this long during one of your guest-hosting appearances was when you started singing "Kung Fu Fighting" and dared the authorities from the Isle of Wright to arrest you for a race crime.
Well noted! When I posted, I hadn't even seen your comment, but we can all recognize the defining issues.