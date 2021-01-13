Steyn in for Rush Today!

Yesterday was Rush's birthday (and a big one), so today, while he finishes off the cake, I'll be back behind the Golden EIB Microphone for three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence In Broadcasting on America's Number One radio show beginning at 12 noon Eastern/9am Pacific. I'll do my best to keep the Attila the Hun chair warm, and hope you'll want to dial us up either via the iHeart Radio app or on one of over 600 stations across the fruited plain, such as our old friends at WNTK New Hampshire, where you can listen to the full show from anywhere on the planet right here.

While we're on the air, the US House of Representatives will be proceeding with the Re-Impeachment of Donald J Trump. That's supposedly an historic first, although they may have Re-Re-Impeached him by the time the week is out, so who knows? I'll try to take that seriously, and address Big Tech's Big Shut-Up and the other pressing issues of the moment, in what we trust will be a fast-moving three hours.

~After Rush we'll be back here for the latest Laura's Links, rounding up the Internet as only Laura can, and Episode Four of our current Tale for Our Time - George Orwell's Nineteen Eighty-Four. After that, please join me on the telly with Tucker, live across America at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific.

See you on the radio at noon US Eastern - and do give me a call.