Prescriptions and Proscriptions

Welcome to the weekend edition of The Mark Steyn Show - in which Mark considers the elimination of opposition and the rise of political violence. Plus Percy Bysshe Shelley weighs in with a poem to stir the blood, and we have a Song of the Week that is just what the doctor ordered.

Mark will be back in audio later for Episode Seven of our latest Tale for Our Time - George Orwell's Nineteen Eighty-Four. And before that he will have a few favorite moments from the late Kathy Shaidle's Saturday movie columns.

