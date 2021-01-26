Sleeping the Big Twitter Sleep

On Tuesday I returned at somewhat short notice to the Golden EIB Microphone for another three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence in Broadcasting on The Rush Limbaugh Show. We discussed everything from third-party politics to Malawian sex workers. Somewhere in between I also talked to the My Pillow guy, Mike Lindell, who has just been banned from Twitter for life, and is also being dropped by Kohl's and Bed, Bath And Beyond and other retailers.

As to that Mark Steyn Cruise that Mr Snerdley and I mentioned toward the end, you can find more details about that here.

