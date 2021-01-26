Image

Mark Steyn

Sleeping the Big Twitter Sleep

by Mark Steyn
The Rush Limbaugh Show

https://www.steynonline.com/10987/sleeping-the-big-twitter-sleep

Mike Lindell with his fellow Twitter outcast

On Tuesday I returned at somewhat short notice to the Golden EIB Microphone for another three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence in Broadcasting on The Rush Limbaugh Show. We discussed everything from third-party politics to Malawian sex workers. Somewhere in between I also talked to the My Pillow guy, Mike Lindell, who has just been banned from Twitter for life, and is also being dropped by Kohl's and Bed, Bath And Beyond and other retailers.

As to that Mark Steyn Cruise that Mr Snerdley and I mentioned toward the end, you can find more details about that here.

I'll be back right here in a few hours for the latest episode of our current Tale for Our Time, and tomorrow for another edition of The Mark Steyn Show. Tales for Our Time and The Mark Steyn Show are made with the support of Mark Steyn Club members around the world. For more on the Steyn Club see here.

