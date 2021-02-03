Battling Wokeness

Programming note: Mark is once again joining Tucker on the telly tonight. Tune into Fox News at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

For those of us still suffering the evil tyranny of lockdowns is, the question running through my mind is whether will this ever end and, if so, when? I know it took several decades for the Soviet Union to collapse, but I'm desperately clinging to the hope this Covid tyranny will soon come to an end. The installation of President Harris and her second fiddle â€“ that other guy, the Big Guy in love with Communist China, whoever he is, you know, the one with dementia who sniffs little girl's hair and had the buddy named Corn Pop â€“ was an immediate signal to many blue states in America to miraculously open up. Unfortunately, nobody up here in Canada has gotten the message and the goal posts for 'easing' (but not actually 'lifting') these stifling, unconstitutional lockdowns keep shifting evermore.

My local school board sent out a notice that IF school goes back to in-person learning February 10th, then children from grades one to three will now be required to mask themselves. And, I kid you not, three-layer masks are recommended BECAUSE SCIENCE apparently. I'm so done with this. I'm so angry. Citizens are trying to fight back but our emails go unanswered, calls unanswered, and demonstrations against lockdowns are crushed and banned by police. What is the average citizen to do?

The only way out seems to be when the citizens and business owners decide it's enough, en masse. See rural Alberta, Canada and Italy for examples. When the people say 'enough', the house of cards crumbles completely because the government cannot arrest everyone and the optics of attempting to arrest and fine everyone just do not pass the stink test. There are countries in the world and states in America in which folks are living their regular lives, and I desperately want a part of it. But the Canadian government, as Mark described here, has decided to punish Canadian citizens wishing for either small reprieves from the tyranny or even travel for medical treatments or humanitarian reasons. The choices that politicians are making â€“ and they are all choices, not decisions borne of necessity â€“ are truly evil and sadistic, and I hope that they all suffer greatly for their actions.

I don't have any pep talk for you this week. The "three mask" e-mail (related: You must read the great Daniel Greenfield on the three masks here) and the way Covid anal swabs are being discussed and seriously deliberated in such a passive, sheepish, p*ussified, blasÃ©, "JUST WEAR THE DAMN MASK" kind of way, have kind of put me over the edge this week, but there are a few peppy links down below.

Governor Ron DeSantis of the great, normal (regular normal, not "new normal") State of Florida, if you're reading this: you're my hero. If you're reading this, please have your people call my people! By my people of course, I mean... me. I don't have people. This is a streamlined operation: the In-House Jewish Mother Show has a staff of one â€“ MOI! But for real and not for joking: MAYDAY MAYDAY! (BTW: that Steyn guy knows how to find me!)

Let's talk about my gracious host and what he was up to over the past week. In case you didn't get your full fill of Steyn, I'll review. There was an update on Mann v Steyn and a live Clubland Q&A. Mark also shared another one of his favourite movie columns written by our beloved Kathy, plus a new omnibus compilation of segments of The Hundred Years Ago Show. The Song of the Week was Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!, and Mark's Monday Notebook was Thinking Globally, Stuck Locally and for real and not for joking, you do not want to know what is stuck where.

And on that happy note, let's take a look back at the week that was.

~

North America:

American Oligarchy â€“ a must read. Depressing as hell, but thorough and well-argued.

Best governor in America takes on Big Tech. I'm in love!

Nothing to see here.

"Kiss my ear". OMG!!!! I CAN'T!!!!

Third party! This topic came up in the comment section last week. Here's a strong opinion about it: "Stop the third party insanity." I think it's persuasive. Feel free to agree or disagree in the comments this week.

Most excellent from David Marcus: "Conservatives aren't supposed to fight. We are supposed to go gently into that dark night of leftist hegemony and just hope our Norman Rockwell prints aren't confiscated and cancelled. No. David French and Jonah Goldberg can keep doing that for whoever reads them anymore, but conservatives will not. We will keep up Trump's fight." I really like Marcus' stuff. Great pep talk.

"Speak under your own name." EXACTLY.

Conservatives: STOP BEING SO THIRSTY. I love this. Gah!! Could I love this more? Karol is a gem. Just a gem.

Best explanation ever, EVAH EVAH about the Reddit/hedge fund episode.

This, also about the Robinhood/hedge fund story is a beauty. Whoa. Read the whole thing: "But it is pretty much par for the course for the technology-driven "blue stack" that after sucking the marrow out of the bones of the working economy, it now promises to bend the arc toward justice by, you know, gagging you and cutting off your trading account if you start making money." Also, I have to state for the record how incredibly mad I am at myself for not thinking of "anti-semitizing" before David Samuels. I'm LITERALLY kicking myself it's so good, so I am gonna liberate that term like you cannot imagine (with credit).

Interesting how she is out now that she's served her purpose.

Some clear thoughts on the Wokestapo from Bari Weiss: How to fight back against woke culture.

~

Israel and Jews:

Enlightened Arab writer tries to explain the new Middle East sloooooooowly to the already-disgusting Biden regime.

"Teaching the Holocaust at a Christian College."

Saying thank you.

Rest in Peace, Rabbi. This is an amazing story. I really enjoyed Rabbi Twerski's videos. Had no idea about the Danny Thomas angle. Wow.

~

Social Media:

From the mouths of babes.

"However bad you think it is, I promise it is much worse."

~

Europe:

Anti-lockdown protest in the Netherlands.

Naples opened up.

Denmark: Life goals "AF" as the kids say.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

Kate Middleton speaks with Holocaust survivors. I like Kate, she seems quite lovely.

"Don't you dare call us Covid deniers."

Lockdowns are evil.

Lockdowns are evil, continued.

~

Down Under:

Lockdowns are (still) evil.

~

South America:

Bodies piling up in Brazil!!! New mutation!! AIYEEEE!! We're all gonna die!!!

~

Humourless and Kook Left, Wokestapo and Trans:

Lionize the homeless, scold people about the environment, and fly your private jet.

This is just delicious.

~

Human Grace:

"If I get one viral Tweet in life, I hope this is it."

"Read this beautiful thread."

I could not have said this better myself. Fabulous. Kudos.

Mensch.

Rest in Peace.

Dust yourself off.

The high five.

