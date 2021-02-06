The Ruling Class as Victim Group

Programming note: Starting on Monday, I'll be on your telly screens for a full hour every night of Reimpeachment Week, hosting Fox News Primetime at 7pm Eastern. I hope you'll want to dial us up; we'll try to make it worth your time.

On Friday I sat in for Tucker on the one and only Tucker Carlson Tonight. We began with Nancy Pelosi opening up the floor of the House for a Democrat therapy session:

Post-monologue, Dana Loesch recalled the real victims and survivors who never get a look-in from Congress:

Next came a Tucker exclusive: In the wake of the January 6th "insurrection", Bank of America grassed on their customers to the feds and provided the authorities with confidential banking details for such suspicious activities as using a debit card in the District of Columbia. Francey Hakes joined me to discuss:

Afterwards Lara Logan and I pondered one of the huge contradictions of the Covid world. International travel is shut down around the planet for public-health reasons - except on the southern border of the United States, where the Biden Administration is releasing Corona-positive illegal immigrants into the community and putting them up at taxpayer expense:

Democrat powerhouse Sheila Jackson-Lee wants gun purchasers to undergo an $800 psychological evaluation first. Colion Noir was disgusted: You can watch that segment here.

Dr Marc Siegel mulled Jeff Bezos's need to get even richer: You can see that here.

We rounded out the show with Kevin Sorbo on a Fauci-compliant Super Bowl. If that's posted, we'll link to it. But you can see Kevin and me and the full show here.

I'll be back later to introduce a Kathy Shaidle movie classic and read Part Twenty-Eight of Nineteen Eighty-Four.