The Laugh of Triumph by Mark Steyn

A Clubman's Notes: Nineteen Eighty-Four

February 7, 2021 https://www.steynonline.com/11038/the-laugh-of-triumph Welcome to Part Twenty-Nine of our current Tale for Our Time, a George Orwell vision of ...well, pretty much the world we're hurtling towards. If that's too grimly real for you, you can find one of our four dozen other classic yarns right here. Meanwhile, in tonight's episode of Nineteen Eighty-Four, O'Brien gives Winston a preview of the society they're building: In our world there will be no emotions except fear, rage, triumph, and self-abasement. Everything else we shall destroy--everything. Already we are breaking down the habits of thought which have survived from before the Revolution. We have cut the links between child and parent, and between man and man, and between man and woman. No one dares trust a wife or a child or a friend any longer. But in the future there will be no wives and no friends. Children will be taken from their mothers at birth, as one takes eggs from a hen. The sex instinct will be eradicated. Procreation will be an annual formality like the renewal of a ration card. We shall abolish the orgasm. Our neurologists are at work upon it now. There will be no loyalty, except loyalty towards the Party. There will be no love, except the love of Big Brother. There will be no laughter, except the laugh of triumph over a defeated enemy. There will be no art, no literature, no science. When we are omnipotent we shall have no more need of science. There will be no distinction between beauty and ugliness. There will be no curiosity, no enjoyment of the process of life. Yeah, that pretty much nails it, especially "no distinction between beauty and ugliness". Members of The Mark Steyn Club can hear me read Part Twenty-Nine of Nineteen Eighty-Four simply by clicking here and logging-in. Earlier episodes can be found here. Steyn Clubber Brian from Minneapolis is picking up a few survival lessons: Just as Winston realized that there is no freedom in believing 2+2+4 is that no one was going to rescue him for continuing to hold that stance. The only thing we can hope for is that the people who wanted this, in the end don't get what they want and are told to 'know their place in line' as Kanye West was told. Play along with the farce better than they do and sell out the libs whenever you can and have the 'hot mic' on them at all times. This is about survival. I'd rather live my life pretending something is true than to end up like Winston. If you've yet to hear any of our Tales for Our Time, you can do so by joining The Mark Steyn Club - and don't forget our special Gift Membership. Oh, and please join me tomorrow after my hour of exertions on Fox News Primetime for Part Thirty of Nineteen Eighteen-Four. © 2021 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

