Rwanda on the Potomac

As Wednesday's Fox News Primetime began, the House Impeachment Managers were still yakking on into the night, but we decided to cut away and get on with the show. After the usual cheap shots at Eric Swalwell, I brought on the one-and-only Shannon Bream for some legal analysis of a very pseudo-legal proceeding. You can see my segment with Shannon here.

Next came John Hinderaker of Powerline and the Center of the American Experiment. I was aghast at the performance of Trump's lead counsel, but John, as is a lawyer's wont, was inclined to be more relaxed about it - and pointed out one of its ironies. Click below to watch:

Meanwhile, back in the real world, antifa is - oh, what's the word? - inciting its foot-soldiers to target those reporters on the streets brave enough to try to report what's actually happening out there. KTTH radio host Jason Rantz is one of their targets:

Meanwhile, back in the non-real world, CNN is running out of overheated analogies. I took on Anderson Cooper's latest comparison for January 6th: the Rwandan genocide. You can see that segment, complete with an imperialist plug, here.

As usual the pajama boys at Media Matters had the vapors over the above, without being able to explain why.

Also on last night's show: Phelim McAleer, who knows "domestic terrorism" when he sees it; Victor Davis Hanson, who defends the classics against charges of racism; and Kat Timpf, who puts in a word for Rush as a vital part of her grade-school education. We'll link to any video as it's posted. You can see more from the show here.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, feel free to weigh in below.

I'll be back right here tonight after Thursday's Fox News Primetime with the grand finale of our latest Tale for Our Time, George Orwell's Nineteen Eighty-Four.