Steyn in for Rush Today!

We hope our American listeners had a good Presidents' Day. That is probably not the case for residents of Texas and other southern states battered by ice and snow and the failure of the electrical system.

Nevertheless, today, Tuesday, I'll be back behind the Golden EIB Microphone for three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence In Broadcasting on America's Number One radio show beginning at 12 noon Eastern/9am Pacific. I'll do my best to keep the Attila the Hun chair warm, and hope you'll want to dial us up either via the iHeart Radio app or on one of over 600 stations across the fruited plain, such as our old friends at WNTK New Hampshire, where you can listen to the full show from anywhere on the planet right here.

We'll do our best to stay on top of all the stories, meteorological and non-, as the show progresses: New York Democrats turning on Butcher Cuomo, calls for a fresh start at the hopelessly compromised WHO, Nancy Pelosi's "9/11-style" commission for the mother of all insurrections, etc.

~Because of Rush duties, our Tuesday edition of The Mark Steyn Show will be postponed a little. I regret that, but these are difficult times at EIB, and I owe it to them to help where I can. If you're missing it, there's always our likewise postponed weekend edition - or, if you've yet to hear it, our far too timely Tale for Our Time: George Orwell's Nineteen Eighty-Four.

~Tales for Our Time is made with the support of The Mark Steyn Club. As I always say, Club membership isn't for everyone, but it does come with some special benefits, including:

~The above-mentioned Tales for Our Time, our monthly audio adventures of classic fiction, and its archive of four dozen classic yarns as serialized by yours truly;

~Exclusive Steyn Store member pricing on over 40 books, mugs, T-shirts, and other products;

~The opportunity to engage in live Clubland Q&A sessions with yours truly, such as this coming Friday's;

~Transcript and audio versions of The Mark Steyn Show, Mark's Mailbox, and other video content;

~My Sunday series of video poetry, such as our special Valentine's Day entry;

~Advance booking for my live appearances around the world, assuming the lockdown commissars ever again allow the theatres to open;

~Customized email alerts for new content in your areas of interest;

~and the chance to support our print, audio and video ventures as they wing their way around the planet.

See you on the radio at noon US Eastern - and do give me a call.