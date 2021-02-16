Image

Mark Steyn

Blizzards Real and Metaphorical

The Rush Limbaugh Show

https://www.steynonline.com/11073/blizzards-real-and-metaphorical

Send WhatsApp Telegram
Print

On Tuesday Steyn returned to the Golden EIB Microphone for another three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence in Broadcasting on The Rush Limbaugh Show. He talked about blizzards real (Texas) and metaphorical (Washington), and ways of negotiating through them. Also up for discussion were the butchery of Cuomo, the machinations of China, and the long-distance telephone calls of Kamala Harris. Along the way Mark also gave a quick overview of American conservatism in the twenty-first century. Click below to listen:

If you're one of that brave band who prefer Steyn in visual formats, he'll be live across America on Wednesday night with Tucker. In between, we'll have Laura's Links, our weekly round-up of the Internet, right here at SteynOnline.

© 2021 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Load Comments

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image


ON THE AIR

On Wednesday Mark returns to guest host The Rush Limbaugh Show starting at noon Eastern Time.

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. Blizzard of Lies (Update)
  2. Cuomo's Blood-Soaked Cover-Up
  3. Rwanda on the Potomac
  4. Steyn Interviews Carlson!
  5. Seconds

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2020 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.