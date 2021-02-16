Blizzards Real and Metaphorical

On Tuesday Steyn returned to the Golden EIB Microphone for another three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence in Broadcasting on The Rush Limbaugh Show. He talked about blizzards real (Texas) and metaphorical (Washington), and ways of negotiating through them. Also up for discussion were the butchery of Cuomo, the machinations of China, and the long-distance telephone calls of Kamala Harris. Along the way Mark also gave a quick overview of American conservatism in the twenty-first century. Click below to listen: If you're one of that brave band who prefer Steyn in visual formats, he'll be live across America on Wednesday night with Tucker. In between, we'll have Laura's Links, our weekly round-up of the Internet, right here at SteynOnline.

© 2021 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list