Monarchy Won't Get Taken Out By Celebrity

On Tuesday night, Mark joined Tucker Carlson and J D Vance to ponder various lessons from the Harry/Meghan hit job on the Crown. Following Tucker's opening remarks, Mark found himself obligated to take issue:

During the segment, Steyn pushed back on host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson for criticizing the British monarchy. "You know, I disagree with you on constitutional monarchy ... I think it's one of the least worst systems you can live under and one of its advantages is that it diminishes the importance of politicians, which I think actually is very helpful in today's society," Steyn explained.

Click below to watch - Mark follows J D Vance:

You can see the full hour of Tucker Carlson Tonight here.

For those who prefer Steyn in non-visual formats, he'll be back tomorrow in audio only for another edition of our Clubland Q&A, taking questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet. That's Thursday at 4pm North American Eastern/9pm GMT.

Clubland Q&A is made with the support of The Mark Steyn Club. You can find more details about our Club here - and we also have a gift membership.