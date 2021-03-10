Image

Mark Steyn

Monarchy Won't Get Taken Out By Celebrity

Tucker Carlson Tonight

https://www.steynonline.com/11120/monarchy-wont-get-taken-out-by-celebrity

On Tuesday night, Mark joined Tucker Carlson and J D Vance to ponder various lessons from the Harry/Meghan hit job on the Crown. Following Tucker's opening remarks, Mark found himself obligated to take issue:

During the segment, Steyn pushed back on host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson for criticizing the British monarchy. "You know, I disagree with you on constitutional monarchy ... I think it's one of the least worst systems you can live under and one of its advantages is that it diminishes the importance of politicians, which I think actually is very helpful in today's society," Steyn explained.

Click below to watch - Mark follows J D Vance:

You can see the full hour of Tucker Carlson Tonight here.

For those who prefer Steyn in non-visual formats, he'll be back tomorrow in audio only for another edition of our Clubland Q&A, taking questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet. That's Thursday at 4pm North American Eastern/9pm GMT.

Clubland Q&A is made with the support of The Mark Steyn Club. You can find more details about our Club here - and we also have a gift membership.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

