Jim Eagle Has Landed

Following Joe Biden's first "press" conference, Steyn made a rare Thursday night appearance with Tucker to discuss the many issues raised.

Click below to watch:

You can see the full hour of Tucker Carlson Tonight, including a fine segment on the death of late-night comedy, here.

~My deposition by climate mullah Michael E Mann's lawyer has proved quite a hit with readers. But our friend John Hinderaker over at Powerline was surprised to find his own good self putting in an appearance:

Q. And you say, "I'm Monica and Dr. Mann is Clinton. He never reciprocates." Can you tell me why we have another sexual reference there? A. Well, we have another sexual reference, sir, because that seems to be the only stuff that Mann and his acolytes understand... If you want the hardcore sexual references, indeed before Monica, you can go to David Appell, David Appell, A-P-P-E-L-L, another associate of Mann's who ...accused John Hinderaker, a defender of mine, of fellating the Koch brothers — all the Koch brothers, I believe. I'm not sure how many of them there are, I don't know whether they're as numerous as Marx brothers. But that's a lot of fellating.

We may have to do a highlights reel. Powerline readers have lots to say on the topic, as do the Instapundit's.

The other big climate-change news of the week was the publication of Marc Morano's fine new book, with an introduction by yours truly, Green Fraud: Why the Green New Deal Is Even Worse Than You Think. Which publication was immediately followed by the now traditional demands for the book to be banned. Because of the attempt to pressure Amazon into disappearing the thing, we're now offering Green Fraud at SteynOnline (with a personal autograph from yours truly) - or, better yet, you can combine both the Green New Deal and the Hockey Stick in one dynamite double-evisceration with our denialist double-bill A Fraud and a Disgrace.

