A Se'nnight of Steyn, March 29-April 4

Happy Easter and Passover to our Christian and Jewish readers around the world. We mark this Easter morn with Mel's blockbuster, with Victor Hugo amid the Easter bells, and with some muscular verse and sublime music on the Easter edition of The Mark Steyn Show. We shall have a very different kind of seasonal entertainment right here at SteynOnline in just a few hours' time.

Mark will be hosting Fox News Primetime live across America all this coming week at 7pm Eastern. We hope you'll tune in. Just ahead of Monday's show, Steyn will be checking in with Ken Matthews on The Rush Limbaugh Show, coast to coast at midday Eastern/9am Pacific.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with a teachable moment - and another omnibus edition of The Hundred Years Ago Show.

~Mark's Monday column started with the undeniable proposition that everything is getting real stupid real fast: it was our most read piece of the week.

~Tuesday's Mark Steyn Show brought news of boots on the ground, polls and politics, sales tax for policemen, China's checkmate, and much more. Plus Ronald Reagan at the Hilton Hotel, Teutonic testicles at the Albert Hall, and John Donne on the non-far horizon.

~On Wednesday Steyn swung by the Number One show in cable news to marvel at Justin in jackboots on America's northern border. You can watch that in full here.

Also on Wednesday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from vaccine passports to the hug stasi.

~Mark's Thursday Notebook addressed the Reset jet set and Big Climate panic-porn.

On the latter theme, Steyn has written the introduction for Marc Morano's brand new book, Green Fraud: Why the Green New Deal Is Even Worse Than You Think. It's available (personally autographed by Mark) direct from the Steyn bookstore, and also as part of a denialist double-bill with Mark's book "A Disgrace to the Profession": The World's Scientists - in Their Own Words - on Michael E Mann, His Hockey Stick and Their Damage to Science, Volume I.

~On Good Friday the Easter edition of The Mark Steyn Show presented some transcendent music and muscular poetry to mitigate the glum news from a Christendom in lockdown. There was also Chairman Xi's latest wheeze, and a touch of Henny Youngman.

~On Saturday, we continued our latest audio serialization - a book beloved by Steyn's readers, Mark Steyn's Passing Parade - with Mark's consideration of two broadcasting colossi, the urbane explainer of America to Britons and the maestro of jiggle TV.

The Mark Steyn Show and Mark Steyn's Passing Parade are made possible by members of The Mark Steyn Club. The Mark Steyn Club is not to everyone's taste, but we do have members in every corner of the world from Virginia to Vanuatu, and, if you have a chum who's a fan of classic poems on video or classic fiction in audio, we also offer a special gift membership.

A new week at SteynOnline begins later today with an Easter entertainment and continues this evening with Steyn's Song of the Week - and don't forget to join Mark on TV every evening all this week.