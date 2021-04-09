Rights and Replacements

Breaking news: HRH The Duke of Edinburgh, the longest-serving royal consort in history, died in the early hours of the morning just a few weeks shy of his hundredth birthday. I will have more to say later, but the vile antics of his pathetic grandson and the in-law from hell surely did not aid him in making his century.

~Please join me at 7pm Eastern, coast to coast across America, for the final Fox News Primetime of the week.

Thursday's show opened with the day's news on Joe Biden's executive orders re the Second Amendment. Constitutional lawyer Gayle Trotter and Top Shot champ Chris Cheng joined me to discuss. Click below to watch:

A throwaway in the above excited the poor lads at George Soros' Media Matters. As you know, they're paid a pittance by Mr Soros to watch telly they hate all night, every night, on the off-chance that the host will say something "racist" and they can pounce. But it was slim pickings:

Fox host launches bizarre conspiracy theory Joe Biden is secretly controlled by Susan Rice, George Soros and the Chinese MARK STEYN (HOST): As I said, Joe's signing pen, which is presumably remote controlled by Susan Rice, the World Economic Forum in Davos, George Soros, the Chinese Politburo, Ernst Stavro Blofeld and Spectre, take your pick -- Joe's signing pen is now a one man legislative branch...

Thin gruel, huh? However, my very next segment had them seriously clutching their pearls:

Tucker Carlson gives passionate defense of "white replacement theory"

Le Grand Remplacement? Mais oui! Tucker used the word "replacement" live on national television:

Now, I know that the left and all the little gatekeepers on Twitter become literally hysterical if you use the term "replacement." If you suggest that the Democratic Party is trying to replace the current electorate, the voters now casting ballots, with new people, more obedient voters from the third world. They become hysterical because that's what's happening.

"Toxic whiteness" of the kind on display above is so omnipresent in our society that in Washington State they're literally making a song and dance about it. Jason Rantz joined me for that:

My fellow if antipodean subject of the Crown, Miranda Devine, was also on hand, as was Raymond Arroyo, with an interesting disquisition on the Democrats' effective emotionalism: We'll link to those videos if Fox posts them. You can see more from the show here.

As you know, the leftie rap on Fox News is that all its viewers are very old and white and will be dead soon - all part of a grand ratings replacement. This is delusional bollocks. Fox is not only Number One in total audience, but even more dominant in the advertiser-friendly 25-54 demographic. On Wednesday, for example, Fox had seven out of the eight top shows in the "demo", with yours truly bringing up the rear at Number Eight. Nevertheless, even a dilettante Canadian has no trouble seeing off the entirety of CNN's line-up and all but Rachel Maddow on MSNBC.

We also won our time slot, beating out MSNBC's Joy Reid and CNN's Erin Burnett. And in total audience we were the Number Nine show not only in cable news, but in all cable, which is pretty solid for a newish programme.

