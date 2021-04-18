A Se'nnight of Steyn, April 12-18

This evening Mark will be launching the latest of his Tales for Our Time. Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Steyn:

~The week began with the latest entry in Mark's anthology of video poetry - The Last of the Books by Alfred Noyes. By contrast, his Song of the Week marked the centenary of a man with a remarkable musical catalogue as performed by everyone from Sinatra and the Andrews Sisters to Whitesnake and the Stylistics.

~Mark's Monday Notebook found Steyn pondering the Duke of Edinburgh, the shifting goalposts of lockdown, and the squishiness of America's rock-ribbed conservatives.

~On Tuesday Mark addressed the latest phoney controversy, arising from his interview of Tucker Carlson on Fox News Primetime: it was our most read piece of the week.

~On Wednesday Steyn swung by the aforementioned Tucker's telly show to discuss Kamala crocheting as America burns.

Also on Wednesday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from the ubiquity of infrastructure to racist fonts.

~On Thursday Mark hosted another Clubland Q&A taking questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet on multiple topics from packing the US Supreme Court to withdrawing from Afghanistan - via wokeism as class marker. You can listen to the full show here.

~On Friday the weekend edition of The Mark Steyn Show offered California's New Racism (no whites need apply), segregated funerals, northern guns, the unreal estate market, plus William McGonagall, D H Lawrence, Rodgers & Hammerstein, and another episode of The Hundred Years Ago Show - all with a strange Anglo-German regal thread running through the broadcast.

~On Saturday, we continued our latest audio serialization of a book beloved by Steyn's readers, Mark Steyn's Passing Parade. This weekend, as the Duke of Edinburgh was laid to rest, Mark looked back a quarter-century to what was, in a turbulent week for the Royal house, a far more convulsive and destabilizing funeral, that of Diana, Princess of Wales.

For our weekend movie date Steyn revisited Don Siegel and the ever more timely Invasion of the Body Snatchers.

