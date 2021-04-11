Tenderest Fancies of a Desolate Planet

Welcome to a brand new entry to our Mark Steyn Club anthology of video poetry. Because, as I always say, video poetry is where the big bucks are.

Our Sunday feature isn't really a request spot, but Bill Rudersdorf, a Texas Steyn Clubber, proposed a poem by Alfred Noyes, and my initial reaction was a big ol' eye-roll, because I assumed he was going to ask for Noyes' blockbuster The Highwayman - one of those schoolhouse poems that stays with you through all your days. But in fact Mr Rudersdorf had a quite unexpected suggestion. So in this video I discuss Mr Noyes and even essay a verse of The Highwayman - and then move on to a poem somewhat more relevant to our age than it ought to be. To watch The Last of the Books, please click here and log-in.

If you'd like to catch up on earlier poems in the series, you can find them on our Sunday Poems home page. As with Tales for Our Time and our music specials and The Mark Steyn Show, we're archiving my video poetry in an easy-to-access Netflix-style tile format that we hope makes it the work of moments to prowl around and alight on something that piques your interest of a weekend, whether Kipling or Keats. One other bonus of Steyn Club membership is that you can enjoy much of our content in whichever is your preferred form - video, audio, text. So, if you'd rather hear me read The Last of the Books off-camera, please click here.

Steyn's Sunday Poem is made possible by members of The Mark Steyn Club. We launched the Steyn Club over three years ago, and as we approach our fourth birthday I'm immensely heartened by all the longtime SteynOnline regulars - from Fargo to Fiji, Madrid to Malaysia, West Virginia to Witless Bay - who've signed up to be a part of it. Membership in The Mark Steyn Club also comes with non-poetic benefits, including:

~Our latest audio adventure in Tales for Our Time, and its four-dozen thrilling predecessors;

~Other audio series on pertinent topics, such as our 2019 serialization of Climate Change: The Facts and our current adaptation of Mark Steyn's Passing Parade;

~Exclusive Steyn Store member pricing on over 40 books, mugs, T-shirts, and other products;

~The opportunity to engage in live Clubland Q&A sessions with yours truly (such as this coming Thursday's);

~Transcript and audio versions of Mark's Mailbox, The Mark Steyn Show, and other video content, including today's poem;

~Advance booking for my live appearances around the world, including exclusive members-only events such as The Mark Steyn Christmas Show, assuming such events are ever again lawfully permitted;

~Customized email alerts for new content in your areas of interest;

~The opportunity to join me and my guests on our annual Mark Steyn Cruise;

~and the chance to support our print, audio and video ventures as they wing their way around the planet.

To become a member of The Mark Steyn Club, please click here. And for our special Gift Membership see here. Oh, and by the way, that Steyn cruise always includes a live performance of a Sunday Poem.

One other benefit to Club Membership is our Comment Club privileges. So, if you like or dislike this feature, or consider my poem reading a bust, then feel free to comment away below. Please do stay on topic on all our comment threads, because that's the way to keep them focused and readable. With that caution, have at it (in verse, if you wish).