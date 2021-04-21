Police State Backpedal

Programming note: Mark is back on the telly this evening with Tucker Carlson. Tune into Fox News at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

Greetings and welcome to this week's edition of Laura's Links. It was a real humdinger of a week, as last Friday, in the Ontario government's quaint tradition of dropping atomic bad news turd bombs on us late just before the weekend, Premier Doug "giant demonic ferret" Ford went pretty much insane. I should have never said out loud "how can this get worse?" because I got my answer.

Our idiot premier introduced new lockdown measures that would have allowed random, arbitrary stops of people by police ("carding") and a return to taping up playgrounds and forbidding outdoor play. The backlash was mercifully swift, and by the time I went back online after the Sabbath, the government had walked back some of the insanity. Our own intrepid Andrew Lawton kept track of all the police forces in Ontario who said a very swift "no thanks" to the idea as well. We still do not know who exactly in our garbage government actually suggested these ideas: the government is being very evasive about it. Unfortunately, it seems that the OPP (Ontario Provincial Police) really dug the idea before it was backpedaled. There's more on my stinking, totalitarian dump of a province in the links below, if you can tolerate it.

I have a few more little nuggets to share before I review last week's voluminous output by the Most Unwoke Bloke in Bespoke. As you know, I both love and hate when someone says something waaaaaaay better or more clearly than I could, or gets it down on paper faster than I could. Here's an article that I love. I would say I'm practically in love with it, but that would sound really weird. It sounds almost as weird as my foreverly everly neverly unrequitable crush on Douglas Murray (noted below in the "Formerly Great Britain" section), and definitely just as weird as me somehow ending up being Mark Steyn's In-House Jewish Mother. I mean for real and not for joking, it's pretty whack. But it's a weird world out there, and I'm just playing a minor part in it.

Here's another thought that I love. And when I say love, what I mean is OMG WISH I HAD ARTICULATED THIS EXACTLY LIKE THIS and I hate that it's true. So kudos, Jesse Kelly. Well said. Never forget it.

Lastly, here's a message I'm trying to impress upon myself: one can come out of challenging events and times stronger, and sometimes the thing that is terrible at the time helps you in the long run. I thought this essay was well-crafted, not condescending in the least, and resonated with me on a very personal level. If you agree, or if you think I'm off my rocker, let me know in the comments.

As I fretted and futzed about another week in lockdown, the Great Prophet Mark Steyn, PBUH (Pocket squares Be Upon Him) was out and about online, keeping up his usual prolific pace, treating us to thoughts and ruminations on politics, music, monarchy, and more!

Take care and I'll see you in the comments!

~

North America:

The malevolent media, explained.

For my enormous, ever-growing "D'UH" file.

This is a beautiful story, and I completely agree that innocent adults are too often under suspicion.

Lockdowns for thee, but not for me!

Meanwhile in Ontario. Doug Ford has "lost the plot". No kidding.

YOWZA!

Swampy ACB and Bill Barr. Gross.

Coming soon to a Canada near you...

~

Israel and Jews:

Orthodox Rabbis pen letter defending Tucker Carlson from "grossly misplaced" charges of antisemitism.

"My late wife, who had survived Kristallnacht, visited just once. That was all she needed to conclude that before us was a monster."

Way, way, cool: "Spooks With Tzitzit"; members of the Mossad and Shin Bet's haredi cyber unit speak to the media for the first time.

Good.

I hope all the Jewish kooks who voted Biden are truly delighted with how the Biden administration, in the Obama tradition, is sticking it to Israel.

~

Europe:

A disgusting, antisemitic display from France.

Dog abusers are taken more seriously.

~

Formerly Great Britain:

Lockdowns are evil.

Elton John and Bernie Taupin's 50-year songwriting collaboration relationship.

Lockdowns are evil, continued...

Hero.

The message of the music at Prince Philip's funeral. A lovely essay from the great and so cute (no, I can't help myself but thanks for asking anyway) Douglas Murray.

It started here. Nicely done here, too.

~

Kook Left:

Just when you thought the Wokestapo could not get any more outrageous, there's this.

You can comply, or push back. Here's a corker of a pushback story.

Another one for the D'UH file.

What could possibly go wrong?

~

Random LOL:

I know so many of these people.

Hahahahaha.

~

Human Grace:

"The story of a thousand runs; why I love my Christian neighbour."

Lion.

"I just live right, all I know." Rest in peace. A life well-lived. Just tremendous.

"In Jesus' name, amen."

"My dude just blasted a walk-off dinger..."

Happy Birthday!

