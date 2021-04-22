The Beasts Who Would Destroy Us

Welcome to Part Five of our current Tale for Our Time: Jack London's tale of global pandemic - and the re-primitivization that follows.

In tonight's episode of The Scarlet Plague it is time to flee the city - which requires a degree of skill:

The poet and his wife lay dead on the pavement. It was a shocking sight. The two children had vanished—whither I could not tell. And I knew, now, why it was that the fleeing persons I encountered slipped along so furtively and with such white faces. In the midst of our civilization, down in our slums and labor-ghettos, we had bred a race of barbarians, of savages; and now, in the time of our calamity, they turned upon us like the wild beasts they were and destroyed us. And they destroyed themselves as well.

There's a lot of that about.

