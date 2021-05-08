Hearing the Music

Just ahead of this weekend's instalment of Mark Steyn's Passing Parade, this is the fourth birthday of The Mark Steyn Club and I want to thank especially all those enthusiasts from the early days who've decided to re-up for a fifth year. Among them is Irene, a First Weekend Founding Member from Connecticut:

And with that welcome to Part Eleven, in which I eulogize a brace of musical giants of the twentieth century - one of whom was a boyhood idol of the other, as you can see at right when they finally met. One was white and hated the "music business'; the other was black and blind - so he couldn't see a lot of the things his idol hated about the business. All Artie Shaw wanted to hear was the music - and in that respect Ray Charles had an advantage:

Even singing hillbilly with the Florida Playboys, the teenage Ray Charles already seemed like a man who transcended the facts of his life. When he'd lost his sight, his mother had sent him to the state school for the blind in Saint Augustine. It had a white section and a colored section, and even at the time Ray thought it "kinda weird" that white kids and colored kids who couldn't see which was which nevertheless had to be segregated on that basis. "Ain't that a bitch," he said. You wonder what other segregations make less sense to those who can't see them. Almost as soon as he hit the big time, critics complained that he'd sold out—when he left Atlantic Records, when he got a string section, sang country, went Hollywood, did show tunes. But isn't a lot of that prejudice to do with the externals—the orchestra's tuxedos, the Nashville cowboy getups, a suburban concert hall filled with middle-class white folks? If you can't see any of that, all you can hear, as Ray Charles heard growing up, is the music. "Take Artie Shaw," he said. "I didn't even know he was white. "

