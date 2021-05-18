Licence to Hug

Greetings and welcome to this week's edition of Laura's Links. As you read this column, the Jewish people will either still be celebrating the holiday of Shavuot (in the diaspora) or have just finished celebrating (Israel). The joy of commemorating and celebrating the giving of the Torah is overshadowed by the newest war against the Jews and a fresh wave of pure and unadulterated antisemitism emanating from the streets of allegedly civilized cities throughout the Western world. Of course I'm not surprised by it, but I'm troubled and worried.

Some cities have had worse eruptions than others, but all are ominous. To British Jews in particular, I hope you've started packing. Here in Toronto, it's not much better. Though all of Ontario is still under a "Stay At Home" order (now extended to June 2, but they totally, really promise this time), you don't have to stay at home if you are a raging, screeching antisemite. No public health order violation tickets were handed out. Strange, isn't it? Nothing to see here. Lord Black put it best here. However, in my own area, pro-Israel demonstrators were stalked by approximately twenty police cars and officers, a police helicopter hovered intimidatingly above, and demonstrators were told to disperse because of coronavirus regulations. This is pretty much where I'm at.

All around the world, the enemies of the Jews keep asking why Israelis won't let themselves be killed (a must read). I would actually substitute the word "Jews" for Israelis, but that's just me. How dare those Jews defend themselves, how dare they want to live and breathe? How uppity! Don't they know their place? Their place is cowering! Their place is in the graveyards of Europe, their place is donating to Holocaust museums and memorials in judenrein cities. Their place is to be the dhimmi, the cowering Jew, the Jew in the railroad car, the Jew turned to ashes. How dare they not be murdered!

Last week, I mentioned Natan Sharansky's new book Never Alone. I finished reading it and there are a couple of important points that are salient today and forever. One, he states emphatically: "The best response to Jew-hatred is not to run away from Judaism, but to be a Jew in every way possible." Amen, Mr. Sharansky.

Related: As we all know, at one point in history, the sun never set on the British Empire. Alas, look at where the British Empire is today. Toward the end of the book, Sharansky describes how Jewish officials in Jerusalem would contact emissaries all over the world, sharing news, plans, and updates. They joked that "the sun never sets on the Jewish people". This is no joke. It never will. We will outlast and survive and thrive. You can be with us or against us – your choice – but the sun will never set up on us.

Let's hope and pray for better days in Israel. And now, a look back at the week that was. I'll see you in the comments.

~

America:

Parent power. Like Mark always says: Want to make a difference? Start with your local school board.

You have more power than you think. One thousand people made a difference.

White Democrats are obsessed with race.

Laura Ingraham: Why they won't quit Covid.

When is it over?

Don't buy into the fear: the Covid threat is waning.

Chicago really into freeing Palestine.

DeSantis once again is showing how to lead. Stop reacting. Start acting.

I, for one, am not taking health advice from these grotesque fatsos.

~

Israel and Jews:

This is really excellent: Eight Tips for Reading About Israel.

A brief backgrounder on the Sheikh Jarrah situation

The Realignment (Biden and Iran).

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

The proper response to this is "piss off, you don't get to tell us we can hug". Just piss off. Also, have you never seen, or can you not afford, a comb?

Nothing to see here.

What could possibly be wrong with this?

~

Europe:

Inshallah, soon in Ontario.

In which I must regretfully root for France.

~

Former Soviet Union:

Seems about right to me.

~

Middle East:

Barbarians.

~

Humourless and Kook Left, Wokestapo and trans:

Those who burn books will burn people.

Standardized tests are racist.

~

Human Grace:

"This is my calling in life."

"This is just where I belong."

The wonders of nature.

