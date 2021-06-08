A Resolution of One's Own

Programming note: Tomorrow, Wednesday, I'll be attempting a special live hybrid show - half Clubland Q&A, half Mark Steyn Show. We'll see how that works out, but I hope you'll tune in - live around the planet at our regular Steyn Show time - 11am North American Eastern; that's 3pm GMT/4pm British Summer Time.

While you're on the edge of your seat waiting for that, welcome to the latest in our series of audio adventures, Tales for Our Time. This month's pick is George Orwell's ever more timely tale of the totalitarian temptation, Animal Farm - and I thank you for your kind words about our opening episodes. Jan Schiebout, a First Week Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club, writes:

Dear Mark, I was wondering when you would get around to this book. The broader implications always disturbed me, so it is truly unforgettable. It was once required reading for middle school students, now probably forbidden by the thought police in the NEA. Prescient when it was written; reality now? Seems so... What animal will we represent in this coming world, because some animals are more equal than others?

Indeed, Jan. It's all about the hierarchy: if I were a feminist, for example, I would already be getting the feeling that I'm less equal than trans... In tonight's episode of Animal Farm, the hierarchy begins to emerge:

After the hoisting of the flag all the animals trooped into the big barn for a general assembly which was known as the Meeting. Here the work of the coming week was planned out and resolutions were put forward and debated. It was always the pigs who put forward the resolutions. The other animals understood how to vote, but could never think of any resolutions of their own. Snowball and Napoleon were by far the most active in the debates. But it was noticed that these two were never in agreement: whatever suggestion either of them made, the other could be counted on to oppose it.

Hmm. Napoleon is generally taken to be Stalin, and Snowball Trotsky. But it's not necessary to know that, and indeed many who don't have nevertheless found themselves acting out Orwell's basic dynamic all over the map these last seven decades.

