Totalitarian Hangover

Dafna Breines, an Israeli member of The Mark Steyn Club, writes:

With all the talk of Nineteen Eighty-Four around, it seems it's been a long time that our bigger problem is that we're living out Animal Farm. As another commenter often says (my apologies, I forgot who), the Left thinks Orwell wrote how-to books.

Well, it doesn't have to be either/or, Dafna. It can be both - and with a dash of Soma from Huxley's Brave New World thrown in.

In tonight's episode, the rulers of Animal Farm discover one of the consolations of totalitarianism:

It was a few days later than this that the pigs came upon a case of whisky in the cellars of the farmhouse. It had been overlooked at the time when the house was first occupied. That night there came from the farmhouse the sound of loud singing, in which, to everyone's surprise, the strains of 'Beasts of England' were mixed up. At about half past nine Napoleon, wearing an old bowler hat of Mr Jones's, was distinctly seen to emerge from the back door, gallop rapidly round the yard, and disappear indoors again. But in the morning a deep silence hung over the farmhouse. Not a pig appeared to be stirring. It was nearly nine o'clock when Squealer made his appearance, walking slowly and dejectedly, his eyes dull, his tail hanging limply behind him, and with every appearance of being seriously ill. He called the animals together and told them that he had a terrible piece of news to impart...

