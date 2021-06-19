Politeness and Blind Spots

Programming note: If you missed "Over the Rainbow", my second song selection in our brand new audio Song of the Week on the UK's Serenade Radio, don't miss this weekend's music pick: it airs at 5.30pm London time, right after Sing Something Simple. which is 12.30pm Eastern/9.30am Pacific, making it a Sunday brunchy kind of show in the Americas.

In this weekend's episode, we start with a polite but determined survivor, the 11th Duke of Devonshire:

He had an aristocratic reluctance to make a fuss. He displayed great physical courage in Italy but insisted for the next sixty years that they gave him the Military Cross merely for 'being cheerful'. As one son of privilege to another, he would have found John Kerry's war-hero campaign commercials utterly cringe-making. He was a modest man – or, at any rate, a man shrewd enough to understand that, in post-war socialist Britain, modesty behooves a duke. In the 1960s, he served as Britain's Minister of State for Colonial Affairs, a distinction he attributed to the fact that his uncle happened to be Prime Minister (Harold Macmillan). But those were busy days at the Colonial Office: the Duke midwifed eleven newly independent nations, from Malawi to Jamaica, which is no mean accomplishment. Yet he brushed it aside, and, asked how he rubbed along with notoriously uncooperative Afro-Marxist revolutionaries, he was at pains to emphasize how frightfully decent they were. 'I got on well with the Africans,' he'd say. 'They were very jolly.' 'Andrew is awfully good with natives,' observed Uncle Harold. And so, cloaking a sharp wit and canny instincts in the traditional virtues of diffidence and self-deprecation, Andrew Devonshire somehow survived and prospered as a duke in a very unducal age.

He was not only nephew of the serving Prime Minister, but an in-law of the serving President of the United States: his brother had married JFK's sister. The Duke's own missus was my sometime Spectator colleague Deborah Devonshire, as she styled herself. Debo was the youngest of the famous Mitford girls (of whom I knew three), and so for the first time in this series our brace of weekend eulogies are related - a Duke and the sister-in-law who started as a bright young thing and ended as a fascist moll: Diana Mosley.

Which, if you're doing your who's-related-to-whom thing, means that President John F Kennedy is the brother-in-law of the brother of the brother-in-law of the wife of the leader of the British Union of Fascists. As for Ted Kennedy and Formula One bondage aficionado Max Mosley, you'll have to work that out for yourself. Likewise Arnold Schwarzenegger and Irish architecture honcho Desmond Guinness.

Of course, these days at the upper echelons of the Democrat-media complex and the European Union, everyone's inter-married, but in, I feel, a somewhat more covert, homogenized and nauseatingly self-regarding fashion.

