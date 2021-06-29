Weight Grifting

Hello and welcome to this week's edition of Laura's Links. I'm sitting in my little "home office" with some kind of World Cup, Eurosomething soccer game playing in the background into my left ear and one of my disabled son's endearingly weird YouTube video choices on his iPad flowing into my right ear, trying to break my way out of a dark cloud. It's sunny and bright outside, but the cloud is in me, covering me, hovering over me.

Today was my disabled son's last day of school – such as this crappy year was, and it was truly crappy for too many reasons to list here. At the moment, we have no developmentally-appropriate program lined up for him, as there is a complete shortage of good, safe, meaningful choices for severely disabled young adults here in Ontario. I feel kind of "disposed" of by the school board, and, frankly, by all the systems that support kids till they age out of school. It's a terribly isolating feeling. It's also revealing how quite a number of people who worked closely with him for years didn't bother to call, send an email, or even text – nothing to say goodbye or good luck. Nothing.

That's how I am feeling – nothingness. I always tell my husband that we shouldn't ever expect to hear, to get notes or warm fuzzy calls, etc., because for a lot of people in our systems in this landscape, it's just a job. It could be a job at a school or a post office – no difference for some. But even though I know it's true, it still does break my heart on some level. The coin is dropping emotionally and intellectually with just how alone we are right now, to navigate a meaningful, safe daily life for him. It's hard.

There are many more options for the more higher functioning disabled, and I find society is more embracing and tolerant of disabled individuals who are verbal or are physically, but not cognitively and functionally, disabled (though of course they have their many challenges as well). I wish we were in "higher functioning" situation, but we're just not. When you need 1:1 care 24/7 and complete assistance with all elements of daily living, it's a whole other world with very few choices. I know eventually I'll feel less sad, but today it's terribly acute and raw.

My gracious host was busy as usual this past week. In case you missed any of Mark's wonderful posts or shows, there was a great Clubland Q&A, a new One Hundred Years Ago Show ,and the Song of the Week was Misty. And lastly and ghastly, I really, really, really thought my Steyny Superman killed this effing thing, alas...

I guess the news is either reflecting my mood, or I am thinking too much about troubling big picture issues. I'll leave you with some good, deep thoughts from smart people and do let me know what you think in the comments. Here's the always interesting Zuby on cancel culture.

Then, a most excellent piece by Abigail Shrier via the equally talented and brave Bari Weiss, "The Books Are Already Burning": do read the whole thing. I think my favourite part in this truly fine essay is this:

"Child and adult psychologists and psychiatrists write to say they have witnessed a surge in transgender identification among teen girls who seem to be acting under peer and social media influence. Teachers write to say they believe that the phenomenon is plainly an example of social contagion within their classrooms. Surgeons and pediatricians and endocrinologists write to wonder aloud at what has happened to their profession.... And so, for over a year, I responded to those silent supporters with thanks and reassurance. You don't have to speak out, just send me your documents — I will expose it for you. No need to stand up for me publicly, just tell me what you know. For a while, this seemed a decent bargain. "But then, a few months ago, a pediatrician reached out to say that she also thought it was insane that minors were self-prescribing testosterone and that she agreed that her profession was negligent in unquestioningly "affirming" the sudden trans-identification of teenagers.

"The standard response didn't cut it this time. I wrote back as politely as I could: That's just not good enough."

It's not. Be brave.

As Mark says, live in truth. (There's much more about living in truth from Mark in the replay of the live Q&A, so don't miss it.)

Live Not By Lies. Have a good week and I'll see you in the comments.

~

North America:

"Why are they woke?" (Must read.)

Pretty much.

"Send them on a milk run." AMEN.

"Think Twice Before Giving the COVID Vax to Healthy Kids — Based on the data to date, there's no compelling case for it right now." Exactly.

"How did 15 days to flatten the curve turn into over 15 months of abusing children?" Because adults let it happen.

Pushing back and winning.

F**king awesome.

So, this is interesting. If AP is publishing such a thing, maybe it's a sign that we should be getting ready for the official disposal of Mr. Biden via the 25th Amendment in favour of President Harris. Why would the AP publish such a thing if it weren't sanctioned by the Democrats? Journalists are the media wing of the Democrat party, so...

Oh, how interesting!

When kids are more brave than adults.

Good questions.

OH. Nothing to see here. More here.

~

Israel and Jews:

Things that make Jew-haters sad. This, too. The Ambassador of the UAE to Israel was called "ridiculously handsome" by an Israeli blogger and I have to say that is the best way to describe him. You can get a little peek of him in the video. Honestly, I CAN'T EVEN!!! Ridiculous!!!!

"He would entertain them at their drunken parties, after their workday, where they committed their horrible acts". Rest in peace.

~

Formerly Great Britain:

Nothing to see here.

Her Majesty is a delight. G-d Save the Queen.

Pushback: "How f**king dare you?"

What is it with British health care facilities and murdering children? I mean it? Wasn't Alfie Evans a sufficient child sacrifice? This is the NHS that Britons are supposed to worship? Save the NHS, clap for it, etc? How much child sacrifice will appease the gods? Absolutely repulsive. Why is there no outrage? Why are they determined to assist the Angel of Death?

~

Europe:

Weird.

~

Humourless and Kook Left, Wokestapo and Trans:

What kind of loser male athlete pretends to be a woman in order to break out of his regular loser status? How much do you have to hate women and women's sports to do such a thing, and why should anyone celebrate such despicable madness?

Related: "He has a penis. He is a man." Honestly, this woman speaking in the video has bigger stones than most of the insanely emasculated men in the Western world nowadays.

Not a cult.

~

Human and Animal Grace:

This is such a touching, personal piece. My prayers for good health and healing are with Bridget Phetasy. She is such a talented writer, I enjoy her work immensely. Her friend's story reminded me so much of Kathy Shaidle's struggle with ovarian cancer. I miss Kathy so much.There's such a void in my life without her. Almost every day, I see a story or joke that I know she would laugh at, or have the perfect smart-ass retort to, and every time that happens I realize again and again that she's gone and it's sad every time. Time doesn't really heal, that's a myth. It merely distracts for fleeting moments.

Related.

Meet the "emergency foster mom" of Israel.

Dads y'all.

Are there any coincidences in life?

Wow.

"Music is my passion. I like to make people dance."

The glories of nature.

It's open thread time! Log into SteynOnline and let Laura know what you think of these stories or other happenings from week that was. Commenting privileges are among the many perks of membership in The Mark Steyn Club. While going off topic is permitted on Laura's Links, do stick to the other rules as you engage: no URLs, no profanity, and no ad hominem attacks.