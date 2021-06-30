The Erasure Was Forgotten

Deputy senior assistant vice-president of Canadian affairs Andrew Lawton returns for another week of substitute-guest-host-level-excellence here on The Mark Steyn Show.

In this edition, we belatedly honor – erm, honour – George Orwell's birthday with a look at an impassioned denunciation of an Orwellian school board and the return of a Canadian speech law that even Orwell might have found a bit too unbelievable. We also touch on political correctness' death toll, a CCP-compliant Western politician, and the campaign to cancel Canada Day, plus the latest, breaking news in The Hundred Years Ago Show.

