Hell Hath No Fury Like a Deep State Scorn'd

Thank you to all who've tuned in thus far. The leftie rap on Fox News is that all its viewers are very old and white and will be dead soon. This is delusional bollocks: far fewer young and middle-aged people watch CNN and MSNBC. Fox is not only Number One in total audience, but even more dominant in the advertiser-friendly 25-54 demographic. On Tuesday, for example, yours truly had the Number Four show in the demo, holding up the midfield in Fox's sweep of the top seven slots. Even a dilettante Canadian has no trouble seeing off the entirety of CNN and MSNBC's line-up, including those who are supposed to be youth favorites such as Rachel Maddow: that's simply not true.

Thursday's show opened with my monologue on the NSA and the rest of the Deep State:

If the world's most lavishly funded 'intelligence community' seems largely impotent in the face of foreign rivals, it does regard surveillance of foreigners as a useful means to backdoor your way into illegal surveillance of American citizens – up to and including the ruling party's political opposition... We've seen it in recent days in the NSA's surveillance of Tucker Carlson, which is illegal. As is the leaking of details of their surveillance, which was supposedly over Tucker's efforts to land an interview with Vladimir Putin. Which I'd like to see... 'Congress shall make no law abridging freedom of the press,' says the First Amendment. But you don't need to make a law if you've got a security state with the powers the NSA has. It seems pretty obvious their plan was to selectively leak emails and telephone transcripts to suggest that Tucker was some kind of Kremlin asset. The threat to America is not primarily from foreign government agencies but from domestic agencies with unlimited budgets and unaccountable in any meaningful way to the American people and their elected representatives.

You can see that monologue in full here. The father and brother of Julian Assange, a man against whom the United States Government has no remotely plausible legal claim, were also on hand. As I put it:

He's Australian, so he's a subject of the Queen, so he owes no allegiance to the United States whatsoever - and, if the bloated buffoons of the US intelligence community are too incompetent to keep their own secrets, that's hardly his fault. But he embarrassed them, so they've spent the last decade trying to get him into jail. After losing in the Westminster Magistrates' Court, they're now appealing by promising ooh, we're not going to bang him up in the Supermax so please, please, please extradite him and we'll handle him with all the care and attention we gave to Jeffrey Epstein.

Here's Glenn and Julian Assange's family on various aspects of the subject:

Next up was my chum Michele Bachmann on Biden's door-to-door vax-urging campaign and his Health Secretary's insistence that, as the government's spent money on the Covid, your right to medical confidentiality no longer exists: We'll link to that segment if Fox posts it.

Raymond Arroyo then checked in. It turns out that Hunter Biden's paintings are merely the Clinton Foundation diarrhea speech of the New York art world. Click below to watch:

Kira Davis was on hand for the downfall of the Creepy Porn Lawyer, and everyone's favorite, Janice Dean, closed out the hour On the Clock. You can see more from the show here.

