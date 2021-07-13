Topless in Qatar

Just ahead of Monday's Tucker hit, a quick thank-you to all who tuned in for my Friday hosting stint on Fox News Primetime, which led off with me interviewing Tucker about his NSA travails. This is an important story, and more so-called "conservative" outlets should be carrying it.

Ratings-wise, we were the Number Four cable show in the most valued and ad-friendly 25-54 demo. Fox had eight out of the Top Ten shows, and it is an undeniable pleasure for a dilettante Canadian not only to be scheduled between two such telly titans as Shannon Bream and Tucker but to be able to play my part in crushing the entirety of CNN and MSNBC like a bug:

1) @TuckerCarlson

2) @SeanHannity

3) @TheFive @DanaPerino @GregGutfeld @JesseBWatters @DagenMcDowell @JessicaTarlov

4) @MarkSteynOnline

5) @GutfeldFox

6) @ShannonBream

7) @IngrahamAngle

8) @Maddow

9) @TeamCavuto

10) @ErinBurnett

If you were among those who dialed us up, I'm grateful. It always tickles me that, if you're off TV for a couple of days, Tweeters and the like assume you're either dead or a vindictive Tucker has had you blacklisted. Over the last two months, even Mark Steyn Club members have written in to wail, "Will we ever see you on American television again?" Well, sometimes (as last month) I'm just thousands of miles from the studio - and sometimes (as this month) I'll be back in the hosting chair before you can miss me. But, either way, don't let it stress you out.

~Last night I returned to America's Number One cable show for a rare Monday appearance with Tucker, dedicated to Eric Shagdwell, the Chinese intelligence asset who was penetrated by Fang Fang and has since been revealed to have eased the rigors of lockdown by cavorting topless with his native bearer and a cooperative camel in Qatar. Click below to watch:

You can see the full hour of Tucker Carlson Tonight here. If you enjoyed, as Tucker did, the reference to "Midnight at the Oasis", you can hear the great Maria Muldaur talking to me about the song here.

~Is the oasis dry yet? Marc Morano's publishers were kind enough to ask me to pen an introduction to his fine new book, Green Fraud: Why the Green New Deal Is Even Worse Than You Think. Because of attempts to pressure Amazon into disappearing the thing, we're currently offering Green Fraud at SteynOnline (with a personal autograph from yours truly) - or, better yet, you can combine both the Green New Deal and my own book on the above-mentioned Michael E Mann in one dynamite denialist double-bill A Fraud and a Disgrace.

On the latter package, if you're a Mark Steyn Club member, don't forget to enter your promotional code at checkout for special member pricing.