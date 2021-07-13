Welcome to the latest in our series of audio adventures, Tales for Our Time. This month's pick is Jack London's biggest bestseller of his lifetime, Burning Daylight - and I thank you for your kind words about our opening episodes. Josh Passell, a First Weekend Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club, writes:

You say Burning Daylight has been filmed several times, but I'd like to see any movie scene better London's white-knuckled description of a mere hand of poker. Even the size of the bets, placed over 110 years ago, had me sweating.

That's very true, Josh. Even though this is a book that roams far from the Yukon to California's Sonoma Valley and midtown Manhattan, it includes some of Jack London's best ever and most vivid Arctic writing. In tonight's episode of Burning Daylight, the eponymous hero makes a night og it:

It was known on the Yukon that when Burning Daylight made a night of it, wrath and evil were forbidden. On his nights men dared not quarrel. In the younger days such things had happened, and then men had known what real wrath was, and been man-handled as only Burning Daylight could man-handle. On his nights men must laugh and be happy or go home. Daylight was inexhaustible. In between dances he paid over to Kearns the twenty thousand in dust and transferred to him his Moosehide claim. Likewise he arranged the taking over of Billy Rawlins' mail contract, and made his preparations for the start. He despatched a messenger to rout out Kama, his dog-driver—a Tananaw Indian, far-wandered from his tribal home in the service of the invading whites. Kama entered the Tivoli, tall, lean, muscular, and fur-clad, the pick of his barbaric race and barbaric still, unshaken and unabashed by the revellers that rioted about him while Daylight gave his orders.

Hmm. Can you still say "the pick of his barbaric race and barbaric still"? Probably not - but here at SteynOnline we like muscular writing conveying a very precise sense of time and place.

