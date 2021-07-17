Sledding into the Bar-Room

It's time for Part Seven of my latest Tale for Our Time: Burning Daylight, a Jack London yarn hugely popular in its day, yet all but forgotten now. Richard Woodruff, a First Week Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club, writes:

I'm enjoying this book a lot, Mark, have to admit I wasn't familiar with it.

That's what makes it fun, Richard: a know name but an unknown work.

In tonight's episode, Burning Daylight knows how to make an entrance:

There was a general stampede for the door; but where the double storm-doors were thrown wide open, the crowd fell back. They heard the eager whining of dogs, the snap of a dog-whip, and the voice of Daylight crying encouragement as the weary animals capped all they had done by dragging the sled in over the wooden floor. They came in with a rush, and with them rushed in the frost, a visible vapor of smoking white, through which their heads and backs showed, as they strained in the harness, till they had all the seeming of swimming in a river. Behind them, at the gee-pole, came Daylight, hidden to the knees by the swirling frost through which he appeared to wade. He was the same old Daylight, withal lean and tired-looking, and his black eyes were sparkling and flashing brighter than ever. His parka of cotton drill hooded him like a monk, and fell in straight lines to his knees. Grimed and scorched by camp-smoke and fire, the garment in itself told the story of his trip. A two-months' beard covered his face; and the beard, in turn, was matted with the ice of his breathing through the long seventy-mile run. His entry was spectacular, melodramatic; and he knew it. It was his life, and he was living it at the top of his bent. Among his fellows he was a great man, an Arctic hero. He was proud of the fact, and it was a high moment for him, fresh from two thousand miles of trail, to come surging into that bar-room, dogs, sled, mail, Indian, paraphernalia, and all. He had performed one more exploit that would make the Yukon ring with his name—he, Burning Daylight, the king of travelers and dog-mushers.

Incidentally, there's a bigger crowd at the Tivoli a century-and-a-quarter back than there would be today: The current population of Circle City is about 118 - or slightly less than half of what it was in 1900.

