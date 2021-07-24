Image

Mark Steyn

Painting by Six-Figure Numbers

Mark in for Tucker

On Friday Steyn guest-hosted America's Number One cable show, Tucker Carlson Tonight. He'll be back in the anchor chair on Monday, and we hope you'll want to join him.

Friday's show began with Mark's monologue on the ever more brazen corruption underpinning the sudden boom in Hunter Biden's "art". Click below to watch:

Post-monologue, Mark was joined by The Federalist's Chris Bedford: we'll link to that if Fox posts it.

Afterwards, he introduced some exclusive Fox video of armed human traffickers strolling into and around the United States, whose sovereignty no longer seems to run at the southern border. Bill Melugin is one of very few TV reporters interested in the story:

Tucker Carlson Tonight doesn't just cover the news; sometimes it is the news. The Hill reports on the latest admissions from the "National Security" Agency regarding their surveillance of Tucker:

Fox responded to the report in a statement that was shared with The Record and later read on-air by conservative author Mark Steyn, who filled in as the host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Friday.

"For the NSA to unmask Tucker Carlson or any journalist attempting to secure a newsworthy interview is entirely unacceptable and raises serious questions about their activities as well as their original denial, which was wildly misleading," the network said.

Harmeet Dhillon joined Mark for her take on the NSA unmasking, and on what former British Deputy PM Nick Clegg calls Facebook's "demoting" of Tucker's posts:

Lee Smith and Tucker expanded on Mark's opening remarks re China in an excerpt from a brand new Tucker Carlson Today:

The bifurcation of American life continues: Law-abiding retailers have been clobbered by state and municipal lockdowns, but the City of Seattle permits homeless encampments to run lavish bazaars selling stolen goods. Jason Rantz brought us up to speed:

Kenny Xu and Brad Wilcox rounded out the show with important insights on race and class aspects of American life: if Fox posts those, we'll link to them.

You can see the full episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight here.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, feel free to weigh in below. Mark will be back here later with this weekend's episode of Mark Steyn's Passing Parade - and back in for Tucker on Monday.

