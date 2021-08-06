Image

Mark Steyn

The West Moves East

Tucker Carlson Tonight

https://www.steynonline.com/11559/the-west-moves-east

Last night Mark returned to America's Number One cable show for a rare Thursday appearance with Tucker, following his interview in Budapest with the Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán.

Click below to watch the interview, and then click above to see Mark's reaction to it.

You can see the full hour of Tucker Carlson Tonight here.

~One thing Viktor Orbán is relaxed about is climate change - at least if the alternative is the Green New Deal. Marc Morano's publishers were kind enough to ask Steyn to pen an introduction to his fine new book, Green Fraud: Why the Green New Deal Is Even Worse Than You Think. We're currently offering Green Fraud at SteynOnline (with a personal autograph from Mark) - or, better yet, you can combine both the Green New Deal and his own book on Hockey Stick huckster Michael E Mann in one dynamite denialist double-bill A Fraud and a Disgrace.

On the latter package, if you're a Mark Steyn Club member, don't forget to enter your promotional code at checkout for special member pricing. You can find more details about our Club here - and we also have a grand gift membership.

~Tal Bachman will be here later with his Friday column, followed by Tales for Our Time, Mark Steyn's Passing Parade, Rick's Flicks, and our full slate of weekend entertainments.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

