Card-Playing, Whiskey-Drinking, But No Lady-Killing

Meanwhile, welcome to Part Thirty-Six of our latest audio entertainment: a summer diversion by Jack London, Burning Daylight. The slow-burn seduction techniques of our hero are beginning to try sorely our listeners. A Mark Steyn Club member from England, John Lewis, writes:

Enjoyable as ever even if I can hear the voice of Jane Austen: 'For heaven's sake get on with it you two.'

Yeah, but whose fault is that? Ontario Steyn Clubber Lynn Foster knows:

For God's sake man, get your hand out of your pocket and get that honking big diamond on her hand...yer killing me..!

On the other hand, Florida Steyn Clubber Jan Schiebout lays the blame elsewhere:

At this juncture I no longer feel any sympathy for Dede, and feel sorry for Burning. Women who play with a man this long are either cruel or manipulative. If her answer isn't 'yes' or 'later', then she had no heart for this flawed, yet kind man. What does she want?

Oh, my. In tonight's episode of Burning Daylight, our hero tries a somewhat eccentric pitch to Dede:

I never went after a woman before in my life, all reports to the contrary not withstanding. The stuff you read about me in the papers and books, about me being a lady-killer, is all wrong. There's not an iota of truth in it. I guess I've done more than my share of card-playing and whiskey-drinking, but women I've let alone. There was a woman that killed herself, but I didn't know she wanted me that bad or else I'd have married her—not for love, but to keep her from killing herself. She was the best of the boiling, but I never gave her any encouragement.

