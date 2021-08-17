Hey Mr Taliban, Terrorist Bonanza

Hi again and welcome back to this week's edition of Laura's Links.

As I sit and click out the last few thoughts and words for this week, I notice that the clouds are rolling in and the sky is getting noticeably darker. According to forecasts, my corner of southern Ontario will not be seeing the sun for a few days. It's kind of a bummer, as we were trying to think of a little day trip to take while it's still summer. We'll have to put that on hold. But at least for us, it's a temporary break up with the sun. Across the world, in the sand-swept, primitive, garbage dump of a land filled with barbarians and their barbarian culture – Afghanistan – girls and women have felt the sun on their skin and the wind through their hair for the last time ever.

It has been interesting, saddening and sickening to watch Saigon Joe Biden's withdrawal from Afghanistan. The world has become a much more dangerous place on Mr. Biden's watch, and my gracious, ever prescient host, Mark Steyn had the best and most poignant take on these events earlier in the week in The Scale of Humiliation. Every news item I see about this abject demonstration of weakness has been more stomach-turning than the next. Predictably, Joe Biden has been MIA along with his Spokesliar Ms. Psaki who had an auto-reply on her e-mail.

I thought that was a joke when I first heard about it, but it wasn't. The Taliban are doing more pressers than demented Joe.

It's hard to determine right now if this is an inglorious demonstration of leftist ignorance, stupidity, a demonstration of the evil leftist ardour of the Taliban, an example of Biden's dementia or a "reason" to enact the 25th amendment. Or is it all of the above? Time will tell. In the meantime, I keep thinking about my late, great, peerless friend Kathy Shaidle's thoughts about Afghanistan – that it should have been nuked into oblivion the day after 9/11. Problem solved.

To add insult to self-inflicted injury, the Taliban are demonstrating that they have a better sense of humour than we ever imagined possible. They are openly trolling emasculated America right where the dingbat policy makers of America "live" – online, in the White House and in the mainstream media. They are laughing openly at America's weakness and Chairman Xi is cackling, too. Thus, we see that Donald Trump remains permanently banned from Twitter but a "Taliban spokesman tells AP the militants are holding talks aimed at forming an 'open, inclusive Islamic government.'" Are you paying attention yet?

The great Victor Davis Hanson is calling this debacle and the woke nightmare governing our lives American Armageddon. Like the great prophet Steyn has frequently warned, VDH also predicts that "What started out as elite woke nonsense now warps everyone's daily life. If we don't wake up from wokeness, we will continue on our sure trajectory to self-inflicted, systemic paralysis—followed by civilizational collapse." These are truly dangerous times for the entire world, for many reasons. We need to stay vigilant and stay strong and focus our energy on doing good and fighting evil however we can.

In closing, a few miscellaneous smart thoughts from Zuby and JD Vance.

Have a good week and I'll see you in the comments.

North America:

Why liberals hate Hungary's Viktor Orbán so much.

Worth a listen.

Masking children is child abuse.

"It's not just about the masks."

Dr. Zelenko speaks (Twitter bans replies).

Hmm and here too.

Governor Newsom allows the release of a monster. These leftists are truly evil.

"Covid 19 is class warfare." Absolutely.

Medical tyranny in America.

Corbyn "wisdom" hits America. Like a cow patty.

We're from the government, and we're here to help you!

More here.

KaChing.

"That's one heck of a correction."

Celebrate diversity in Canada.

Worse than Saigon.

OH. MAH. GAWD.

Jews and Israel:

"Sitting around a Shabbat table, feeling hope." Just lovely.

Liel Leibovitz on the progressive threat to Jews. So good. Leibovitz is such a wonderful, thoughtful writer. Read the whole thing. OMG this quote "The need for court Jews is short-lived." Indeed. I'm in love with that quote!! The "Un-Jew" piece linked to inside the article is also excellent.

Europe:

France: "A murder investigation has been opened, but prosecutors see no link to terror." Right. Nothing to see here.

Denmark: Last of the Covid rules into the garbage. Maybe we could have the next Mark Steyn Club meet up there?

Down Under:

Sociopathic, out of touch, leftist kook.

The Formerly Great Britain:

Neil Oliver: "My children won't be getting the Covid jab, for me, it's an issue of morality."

Covid vaccine: Teen boys are 14 times more likely to experience heart inflammation than girls.

More on that here.

We're so sorry. Oh I bet you are, arseholes.

Barbarians:

"Please pray for me."

For her as well.

The evil, wicked, murderous Chinese communists and their ideological buddies.

Humourless, Kook and Predatory Left, Wokestapo and Trans:

And what could possibly be wrong with this?

American priorities.

Curry is raaaaaaaaacist.

Misc LOL:

Not safe for work! "I apologize." I've watched this four times already.

Human and Canine Grace:

An assured spot in heaven for these people, helping others help themselves.

Watch as this man meets his kidney donor.

The power of Mom.

"It's humbling to realize the wacko right wingers...were basically right."

Hallelujah.

G-d bless the healers.

"Walk with the Lord."

The secret to a long life? ""My secret is to treat everybody right. And love everybody. Don't hate nobody. That's the only way we're going to make it to the Kingdom. Serve the Lord."

