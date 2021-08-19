Arm and Hammered

Just ahead of our current Tale for Our Time - a summer diversion from a more dynamic America - let me put in a word for our complementary entertainment at the other end of the day: the audio edition of The Mark Steyn Show. I'm delighted that some folks enjoy both, as a spot of elevenses and a soothing audio Ovaltine at bedtime.

In tonight's episode of Jack London's Burning Daylight, the King of the Klondike returns to his roistering:

Instead of going directly to his hotel, he started on a round of the bars and cafes, drinking a cocktail here and a cocktail there, and two or three when he encountered men he knew. It was after an hour or so of this that he dropped into the bar of the Parthenon for one last drink before going to dinner. By this time all his being was pleasantly warmed by the alcohol, and he was in the most genial and best of spirits. At the corner of the bar several young men were up to the old trick of resting their elbows and attempting to force each other's hands down. One broad-shouldered young giant never removed his elbow, but put down every hand that came against him. Daylight was interested. "It's Slosson," the barkeeper told him, in answer to his query. "He's the heavy-hammer thrower at the U.C. Broke all records this year, and the world's record on top of it. He's a husky all right all right." Daylight nodded and went over to him, placing his own arm in opposition. "I'd like to go you a flutter, son, on that proposition," he said.

