Daylight's Savings Time

Meanwhile, here's the forty-third episode of our current Tale for Our Time: Burning Daylight, Jack London's tale of a Klondike wild man among the sharks of the California business world. In tonight's episode, Daylight's decision to smash his own business befuddles his competitors:

It was the unanimous conviction among business men that no sane man could possibly behave in such fashion. On the other hand, neither his prolonged steady drinking nor his affair with Dede became public, so the only conclusion attainable was that the wild financier from Alaska had gone lunatic. And Daylight had grinned and confirmed the suspicion by refusing to see the reporters. He halted the automobile before Dede's door, and met her with his same rushing tactic... "I've done it," he announced. "You've seen the newspapers, of course. I'm plumb cleaned out, and I've just called around to find out what day you feel like starting for Glen Ellen. It'll have to be soon, for it's real expensive living in Oakland these days. My board at the hotel is only paid to the end of the week, and I can't afford to stay after that. And beginning with to-morrow I've got to use the street cars, and they sure eat up the nickels."

Jack London himself built a place in the hamlet of Glen Ellen. That's his wife Charmian at top right in the sleeping porch of his Beauty Ranch.

