Screwing the Pooch

On Monday Mark started the week with Jesse Watters on Fox News Primetime. He was there to mull fallen New York governor Andrew Cuomo's alleged abandonment of his dog, but he also threw in a word on Stephen Colbert dancing with Chuck Schumer - and their broader significance for the miserable condition of American politics. Click below to watch: If you're a Mark Steyn Club member, feel free to weigh in in the comments. Laura Rosen Cohen will be here later with her weekly round-up of the Internet, followed by Mark with the penultimate episode of Jack London's Burning Daylight.

