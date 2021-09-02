On the Road Again

Gotta love America's new "partners" in Kabul:
Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mudjahed has declared that Chinese assistance will form the foundation of Afghan development.
On the One Belt, One Road initiative:
'This project will revive the Ancient Silk Road. China will be our gateway to international markets.'
I have no idea what products Mr Mudjahed is anxious to bring to market, although the thousands of surplus Humvees and Black Hawks will do for a start. On today's edition of our Clubland Q&A live around the planet, I did my best to convey the difference between Taliban then and Taliban now: They still want to ban music, body-bag women, kill homosexuals, etc, but they're a lot more media-savvy than they were twenty years ago, and they're having a grand old time pissing all over the humiliated and humbled Great Satan.
So simply click above and settle back for an hour-plus of my answers to questions from Steyn Club members on multiple aspects of this strange new moment we are now living in. I was a wee bit cranky today, not just because of my frustration at the shallowness of domestic commentary on an American flopout, but also because every time I catch Thoroughly Modern Milley or Klusterbleep Kirby on telly my contempt is so cold I have to put on a cardigan.
