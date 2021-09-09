Enough Contempt to Go Round

If you missed today's edition of our Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay. Simply click above and settle back for an hour-plus of my answers to questions from Steyn Club members around the planet on where we stand two days before the 9/11 anniversary and sundry other topics from the Irish backstop to the dearth of non-super heroes - all with a Knickerbocker Glory-sized slathering of cherry-topped Yank-Brit-Aussie-Kiwi-Ben & Jerry contempt.

I mentioned during the show that the myopic denial of much of the American right about the scale of this catastrophe was beginning to get to me. This is a good example of what I mean:

@TuckerCarlson @seanhannity @IngrahamAngle @FoxNews @kilmeade Why are there zero human interest stories being done on Americans coming home from Afghanistan? Or Military? Or Afghans???

Er, because America's just lost a war and suffered a global humiliation, and it's time to be sober and serious about that and not take refuge in lame-o heartwarming rah-rah bollocks.

At the top of the show, I mentioned the funeral for Kathy Shaidle, and some bad news on the cancer front for my old comrade from Sinatra centenary days, Bob Belvedere. Please keep him in your prayers, and check out his website, where he never loses sight of the big picture.

On a lighter note, that audio edition of Steyn's Song of the Week I mentioned can be heard on Serenade Radio today, Thursday, at 9pm British Summer Time - that's 4pm North American Eastern (ie, in a hour or so's time). The show airs every Sunday at 5.30pm, with repeats at 5.30am Monday and 9pm Thursday: all times UK.

