A Se'nnight of Steyn, September 6-12

The Taliban flag painted over the entrance to the US Embassy in Kabul.

On this anniversary weekend of 9/11, Mark will be here later today with a poem and a song on different aspects of our lost war. His column for this wretched and humiliating milestone was unsparing.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Steyn:

~The week began with a song about going everywhere by someone from a country where you're not allowed to go anywhere.

~The Labor Day/Labour Day edition of The Mark Steyn Show featured a brand new instalment of The Hundred Years Ago Show with a snapshot of the incendiary holiday weekend of 1921, plus some thoughts on work and purpose from Elizabeth Barrett Browning, Merle Travis, and Mark himself.

~On Tuesday Steyn's column dwelt on "the subterranean conversation" and all the things our public discourse will not permit: it was our most read piece of the week.

Also on Tuesday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from the Duchess of Woke to a land without dancing (no, not Afghanistan).

~On Wednesday Mark's Midweek Notebook featured Fauci batting a thousand and the wide range of bearded mullahs in Kabul's new inclusive government.

~On Thursday Steyn hosted another Clubland Q&A taking questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet on multiple aspects of the new post-American world. You can listen to the full show here.

Also on Thursday, Mark concluded his series looking back to the strange preoccupations of the weeks before 9/11.

~On Friday Tal Bachman posted the latest instalment of his exploration of our transgenderist madness.

~On Saturday our continuing audio serialization of Mark Steyn's Passing Parade celebrated two reclusive types - one who used it to great profit and advantage, the other who fell into the hands of jihadist head-hackers.

For our weekend movie date, Rick McGinnis recalled the film-makers on the ground in Lower Manhattan on 9/11.

The war on terror has ended in shambles and shame, and the global humiliation of a fallen superpower. There is no better book on the war's first year, and the lack of strategic clarity that eventually spelt doom, than Steyn's The Face of the Tiger.

The Mark Steyn Show and Mark Steyn's Passing Parade are special productions for The Mark Steyn Club. The Mark Steyn Club is not to everyone's taste, but we do have members in every corner of the world from Virginia to Vanuatu, and, if you have a chum who's a fan of classic poems on video or classic fiction in audio, we also offer a special gift membership.

A new week at SteynOnline begins later today with Mark's Sunday Poem and Song of the Week. Don't forget that Steyn's Song of the Week now airs on Serenade Radio in the UK at 5.30pm London time - that's 12.30pm North American Eastern. You can listen to the show from anywhere on earth by clicking in the top right-hand corner here.