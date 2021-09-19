A Se'nnight of Steyn, September 13-19

Two-year-old Malika Ahmadi, droned by an incompetent Pentagon as they headed for the exits.

In recent days the American press has been much exercised by the fact that the Washington Generals, as the final act of a lost war, droned ten innocent members of one Afghan family. Steyn mentioned this appalling act three weeks ago, and it is strange and disturbing that it has taken so long for the US media to catch up to what was known to the rest of the world at the end of August.

~The week began with the pathetic anniversary observances for 9/11. For the latest in his series of video poetry, Steyn presented some verses for an Afghan humiliation. By way of contrast, he offered a song of unabashed love of America.

~On Monday Mark considered perhaps the absolute low point of the twentieth anniversary: the speech in Pennsylvania by George W Bush. It was our most read piece of the week.

~On Tuesday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from scientists colluding with the ChiComs to Danes liberated from lockdown.

~In the early hours of Wednesday it emerged that Californians had decided to double down on Governor Newsom and that the GOP recall had gone nowhere.

~On Thursday Steyn hosted another Clubland Q&A taking questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet on multiple aspects of the post-American world. You can listen to the full show here.

~On Friday Tal Bachman published a further exploration of the roots of our ongoing trans insanity.

~The weekend edition of The Mark Steyn Show featured a blockbuster Durham Report Watch Update!, plus a brand new Hundred Years Ago Show, Last Call and Mark's Mailbox.

~On Saturday our continuing audio serialization of Mark Steyn's Passing Parade celebrated two victims of the 9/11 era - Hollywood's most successful Arab-American, Moustapha Akkad, and a fearless woman who hurled her chador at the Ayatollah Khomeini, Oriana Fallaci.

For our weekend movie date, Rick McGinnis picked Douglas Sirk's farewell to Hollywood, Imitation of Life.

