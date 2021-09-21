The Long Term's Express Check-In

My great compatriot Kate McMillan says that the "one bright spot" in yesterday's Canadian election was that Trudeau cabinet minister Maryam Monsef lost her seat. The current "Minister for Women and Gender Equality", Ms Monsef was discussing the fall of Kabul a week or two back and referred to "our brothers the Taliban".

This was apparently too much for voters in Peterborough, Ontario - although it's unclear whether that's because the Taliban are blood-soaked butchers or because Justin's style book says you're meant to say "our non-binary siblings the Taliban".

The western world's descent into suicidal madness is so well advanced that even so-called conservatives cling to small-ball arguments: oh, why hasn't Kamala or the Homeland Security guy visited Del Rio? Who cares? And what exactly is the "crisis" at America's southern border?

To prudent persons quaint enough to believe that a nation state's first responsibility is to the people who are already here, the crisis is that, at a time when the northern border is closed to the law-abiding on public health grounds, down south a quarter-million persons can simply walk into America every month and they don't require vaccine passports (or even the non-vaccine kind) because as Jen Psaki put it: "They're not intending to stay here."

Whereas, to everyone who matters in America from government to media to the phony-baloney "refugee" rackets of the mainline churches, the only "crisis" is that we have not devoted sufficient resources to fast-tracking these Undocumented-Americans into public accommodation so that they don't pile up under the highway and embarrass the regime on TV.

It is a literal Camp of the Saints - except, of course, it would be totally racist to mention that. So nobody does.

So let's try and keep it cool and statistical. America has increased its population by over eighty-two million people in the last three decades. Or about ten million more than the entire populations of Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Ireland combined. That's officially. Unofficially, there are also tens of millions of the "undocumented".

For purposes of comparison, three years ago Trump was reported as allegedly despairing of all the riff-raff from "sh*thole countries" and wondering why America didn't get more immigrants from Norway.

Well, there are five million Norwegians. So, even if every single Norwegian moved to America, it wouldn't make any difference.

Not on this scale of demographic transformation. Right now, a population the size of Wyoming is walking into the country every two months. Why do you think Democrats want to get rid of the Electoral College? Because, if you believe in "counting every vote", why should a half-million Wyomingites get two senators but not the July/August intake at the Rio Grande?

Yet, even before the formal abolition of the Electoral College (and accepting for the purposes of argument the "results" of the developed world's crappiest and most dysfunctional election system), Biden "won" Arizona by 10,000 votes and Georgia by 11,000. So in the right places a quarter-million Undocumented-Americans every month will decide your elections. In Texas (where Trump won by 600,000) they will end the GOP as a party of national consequence.

Meanwhile, what of the Over-Documented-Americans who are already here? The fertility rate has fallen to a record low - and, indeed, if the present rate of traffic at Del Rio keeps up to the end of the year, the number of babies born in America (3.6 million in 2020) will barely outnumber the illegal immigrants arriving per annum (three mil at current levels). Be that as it may, the fertility-rate decline from 2.06 births per mother (population replacement rate) in 2000 to 1.93 in 2010 to 1.6 right now means the US has joined the European deathbed-demography club, and is accelerating downward to what demographers call "lowest-low" fertility rates around 1.3, from which no society known to human history has ever recovered.

The American family, as that term has been understood throughout the republic's history, is dying: The United States has the highest percentage of children living in single-parent households on the planet - twenty-three per cent, against fifteen per cent in Canada, five per cent in Israel, three per cent in China.

If that's all getting a bit statistical for innumerate millennials, look at it this way: There'll be no Eighties rock on the oldies station because the Haitians don't dig it. Culturally speaking, when you lose your future, you also lose your past.

As to why Norwegians don't want to come here, I wonder if that's to do with a faint suspicion that an America of 400, 450 million is likely to be on its way to exiting the First World. As I noted in After America, decline can be rather agreeable; there is a great deal of ruin in a nation, and, if you've accumulated sufficient civilizational capital, the long, slow slide is not unpleasant - all the benefits of greatness (the restaurants and symphony orchestras) with none of the burthens: See Vienna, Lisbon, Madrid et al. But then, at the point of decline, they didn't have MS-13 and fentanyl and forty-one per cent of births out of wedlock and no jobs except the night shift at the KwikkiKrap...

Four years ago, when the blind guy from Italy and the other celebs got strong-armed into pulling out of the Trump inauguration ceremonies, I said the incoming president shouldn't be wasting his time with all that rubbish. Let's face it, most inaugurals are a total yawneroo of arhythmic free-verse pseudo-poets and lousy melisma junkies butchering the national anthem. Who needs it?

I argued that Trump should have given a brisk, all-business speech at the southern border and then laid the first brick. The point of the wall, as I put it, was not merely to keep foreigners out; it was also a literal expression of America's recovery of its sovereignty. The wall is not just about the wall; it's about demonstrating that you have the right to build the wall; that the self-sacrifice of great nations on the altar of "diversity" is not a fait accompli.

I regret that Trump did not follow my advice. This week Democrats were prevented from amnestying tens of millions of illegal immigrants only by a decision of the "Senate Parliamentarian", a lady and an office of which the overwhelming majority of Americans have never heard. Chuck Schumer wished to sneak a bazillion Green Cards through Congress under the procedure of budget "reconciliation", which is an absurd sophistry only this diseased system could entertain. Ilhan Omar (the American Maryam Monsef, right down to the immigration fraud) points out correctly that the "Parliamentarian" offers "advice", and in this case the Dems should ignore it. In terms of naked self-interest, Ms Omar is not wrong.

Most people have great difficulty comprehending "long-term" trends, even after they've happened: Listen to the pitiful wankers on talk-radio bleating about where Ronald Reagan's California has gone or whatever happened to Orange County. Listen to the ludicrous constitutional fetishists thinking that a magic piece of parchment can convert to the cause of liberty and small government hundreds of thousands of unskilled economic migrants wading across the river every month and going straight on welfare. Where are they gonna learn that? Thomas Jefferson George Floyd Elementary School?

The "long term" turns out to be not long at all, no longer than from Ricky Martin and "Friends" to now: To come back to where we came in, Maryam Monsef arrived in Canada in 1996. Two decades later, she was in the Cabinet and President of the Queen's Privy Counsel. Another half-decade, and a government minister was hailing the Taliban as her "brothers".

The long term shows up a lot sooner than you think.

