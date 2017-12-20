Mark Steyn

Steyn on Restoration and Revival

Before everyone slumps face-down in the wassail for the next few days, we thought you'd enjoy a recent overview of the way of the world (and Trump and his tribulations), from Steyn's recent remarks at David Horowitz's annual Restoration Weekend in Florida. It was a Saturday, at the end of the evening, and Mark was in a mellow mood, but we think you'll enjoy what he had to say. Click below to watch:

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with Mark, then have at it in our comments section. We have fun in The Mark Steyn Club: you can join for the full year or sign up for an experimental three months. For more info, please see here - and, for the Steyn fan in your family, don't forget our limited-time-only Christmas Gift Membership, including a personally autographed book or CD set from Mark.

Steyn will be back on the air tomorrow, joining Tucker Carlson live on Fox News at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific, with a rerun at midnight Eastern/9pm Pacific. We hope you'll tune in.

