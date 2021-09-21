Don't Scramble My Brain

Hi everyone and welcome back to this week's edition of Laura's Links. It has been another busy week for us Jews, having put Yom Kippur to bed for another year and prepping for the Sukkot holiday (Tabernacles). Sukkot is a week-long festival, so there will once again be nights and days when I'm offline and therefore will only be able to get to the comments sporadically. Soon, the Jewish world will be in "after the holidays" mode, so lede verbiage from me will probably get a little longer, but probably not brighter. We shall see.

If Maxime Bernier won a majority government here in Canada that would certainly be a reason to celebrate. The flaccid, boring, bland as margarine Erin O'Toole's "Conservatives" didn't pull through. Maybe they could finally stop picking such gigantic, bland, faux conservative wusses who are indistinguishable from the Canadian Liberals? How about that? Is that too much to ask? Apparently so. Does such a creature even exist?

Amongst holiday prep and Canadian election excitement (Zzzzzzz soooooo sleeeeeeepy), I've been trying not to think about China and the disintegration of America. Uch.

You know, in Hebrew, there's this great expression, "al tebalbel et hamoach".

It literally means "don't scramble (confuse) my brain". But it translates more colloquially to something like "give me a frigging break" or "you gotta be kidding me". As Mark Steyn himself has already declared, we are at a "hinge moment" in history and actually: China has won. It is completely ridiculous that anyone on the planet is actually asking if Chairman Xi's big bold boogah boogah gamble will "pay off". It's China's world, forgoodnesssssssake. When, for the love of G-d, can we ever start talking about important things? Never?

So, ya habibis! See above: "al tebalbel et hamoach"!!!!!

Our disgusting, China-loving "leaders" have been playing us. They have been delighting in making stuff up and shoving arbitrary, punitive, senseless "rules" in our face that have no basis in science. It's all CRAP. Tucker Carlson documented this quite extensively. I'm angry. The lies on top of lies – the "blizzard of lies" as Mark calls it – just boil my blood. And the "leaders" just keep flaunting how little of their own pap they believe. They shove in our faces that the rules do not apply to them, and never apologize ever. They never "get caught". That's just not the right term. They are showing you how raw political power works. You must submit, and they simply must live the good life, the very best life – usually at your expense. They deserve it: they are entitled. While they make up rules, and you comply. While your life is considered "non-essential" and they live like pigs off the trough. And while these psychotic, disgusting, barbarian sickos insist that human toddlers be masked and cut off from oxygen and faces BECAUSE SCIENCE, they are prancing about in fine style, and their motto is "what pandemic". They lie and lie and lie. This is deeply, deeply evil stuff. Screw them all.

I honestly don't know if there is any reason for optimism right now. However, if the kook left and psycho, communist-loving buttheads want you to be joyless and hopeless, that's as good a reason as ever not to be, and thus I very much enjoyed this heartfelt pep talk via James Delingpole. That guy's got some good juju.

I hope to deliver a more robust Human Grace section next week. It was pretty thin gruel this week, but I guess that's just what the universe was reporting.

Have a good week!

~

North America:

Maskless little Afghan refugee children going to school, living their best life while your children are masked, or zoomed.

The obsession with vaccinating children is sinister.

America is literally being invaded. In broad daylight. This is not accidental or a result of befuddlement by the demented guy at the White House. This is the calculated destruction of America. As a helpful reminder, Canadians have not been allowed to drive into America for almost two years.

Matching sunglasses! And those tight shorts?? HUBBA HUBBA. Reminds me of this.

Don't mess with Nicki Minaj.

The Canadian elections. Canadian scumbags clearly learned the right lessons from their scumbag American counterparts. "It may take that long to get the correct results."

Why is America relying on Israeli Covid data?

This is how to do it. This is the way to say "SCREW YOU" to Xi, Fauci, Biden and all the other dictatorial, pig-headed communist shills in our midsts and the terrible TV doctors. It's glorious. Glorious. And I can't picture this coming back to Ontario, I hope I'm wrong.

OH. Well then. No reason to suspect anything untoward about this company. All good.

~

Israel and Jews:

As I often say, societies, cultures, countries and states that enable and allow antisemitism and the destruction of Jewish communities go down the toilet.

Research from Israel on Covid and the sense of smell. Basically, yes. My sense of taste and smell was affected quite dramatically. It's mostly back to normal now, approximately 10 months after we were all sick but it was extremely distressing and upsetting and only started to come back in waves about three months post-infection. Eff China. I mean it.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

The obsession with vaccinating children is simply sinister.

Tony Blair is a sick, disgusting excuse of a man. Repulsive and abusive. For shame.

Lock ups are evil and killed more people than they "saved". Never again should any Western "leader" take policy leads from Communist China and its ideological fanboys and girls in the West.

Health policy is being set because anonymous, highly hysterical and highly vocal dumb bums on Twitter get aggressive about Their Feeeeelz.

~

Europe:

"Reinfections are rare."

Meanwhile in France, just celebrating diversity and stuff.

Also in France. Are we sure this is still just about a virus?

~

Taliban Afghanistan:

YOLO!

~

Humourless, Evil, Predatory and Kook Left, Wokestapo and Trans:

"Gender dysphoria is the only mental condition that doctors are forced to "affirm," meaning that the patient has complete control over their diagnosis. Really think about the implications of that given the current phenomenon of social contagion & how dysphoria is commonly treated."

And what could possibly go wrong?

Donald Trump is still banned from Twitter, but this genocidal, antisemitic, murderous Shiia fanatic lunatic is still living the life on line.

~

Human Grace:

"This is the most American thing ever."

It's open thread time! Log into SteynOnline and let Laura know what you think of these stories or other happenings from week that was. Commenting privileges are among the many perks of membership in The Mark Steyn Club. While going off topic is permitted on Laura's Links, do stick to the other rules as you engage: no URLs, no profanity, and no ad hominem attacks.