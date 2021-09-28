Gender-Neutral Human Sacrifices

Hello again and welcome back to Laura's Links, Sitting in Little Huts (Sukkot) 2021 edition (portable edition here). It has been a nice holiday but I'll definitely be glad to get back to the usual routine. Holidays are a lot of fun, but also a lot of work. And a lot of sitting, sooooo much sitting, so I'll also be glad to drag my Zionist tuchus – actually make that my entire weary Zionist body – back to the gym once we enter the "after the holidays" period.

In terms of world politics, predictably, everything remains mostly disgusting.

My fellow Canadians have picked a sucky, whiny, scolding, blackface-loving, Mammy-singing Communist-admiring loser again as our prime minister and continue to allow lunatic TV doctors playing Covid Kabuki run our lives. Australian police are beating the living crap out of their fellow citizens and firing rubber bullets into them for their health of course.

In America, the cadaverous, demented guy who yells at people in between licks of ice cream is enabling the invasion of America. The guy whose puppet masters think that "I give you my word as a Biden" is an honorable, good, solid promise (picture my face!!!!!). America literally has no southern border!

In Israel, Corona third "booster shots" are being forced onto the entire populace, young and old and those for whom a second jab is life-threatening. Even those who have recovered from the virus and have natural immunity have had their natural immunity literally ignored.

In Ontario, vaccination passports have been rolled out... on a "temporary" basis, of course. And if you believe that, I have a bridge in Brooklyn and a slightly grimy, used, "Two Weeks to Flatten the Curve" t-shirt to sell you at an excellent price.

These truly demented and evil leaders will never let Covid go until they are forced to do so. And the evil Chinese barbarians and their Western accomplices in every level of science and government who launched this murderous biological weapon against us will never be punished or suffer any consequences for their crimes against humanity.

Our disgusting, compliant "leaders", some of whom look like this, really have no business lecturing us or dictating health advice to us. In fact, given that in Ontario, the most deaths from the Chinese Communist Wuhan Flu happened in institutions run by the Ontario government i.e hospitals and government-run nursing homes (a.k.a death warehouses), "leaders" might be circumspect and show some shame. Alas, you can't shame the shameless.

PHEW. Glad to get that off my chest. Anyhoo, on that cheery note, I'll bid you adieu for now. The great Prophet Steyn, PBUH (Pocket squares Upon Him) has lots and lots of great stuff up at SteynOnline so make sure to drop by his place – don't miss anything.

Have a great week and I'll see you in the comments as I'm able.

North America:

Not sure who to root for here. Can't they both lose? Making popcorn tho.

The Emerging Artistry of Hunter Biden (quite a title, right???): "The whole thing is very weird." To wit: "...some of it is OK and a lot of it is bad, and sometimes it's surprisingly good. But you wouldn't, unless you were related to the artist, spend more than $1,000 on it." Imagine that.

Related: YEEEE HAW. This is gonna be good.

Vaccine passports are disgusting, tyrannical and discriminate against individuals who are within their full rights to decline the vaccine. They are particularly inhumane with respect to disabled individuals and those who have suffered a bad reaction to a first shot. No government will give a crap if you experience a side effect. Government is indifferent. In Ontario, the doors are closing even further on those who do not wish to take the vaccine.

Ron DeSantis keeps making lefty heads explode. More of this, please.

"I am a pediatric neurosurgeon in Alberta, Canada and I refuse to have this vaccine."

"In lefty politics, you fail upwards." Indeed.

Media scaremongering continues.

Never trust anything you see in the media or online. Nothing is what it seems.

The order of this should have probably been reversed, no?

Grateful refugee plots to bomb church. Inconveniently from Afghanistan, which is why you likely haven't heard boo about this in the American media.

From the Associated Press: "The Taliban announce a list of deputy ministers, failing to appoint any women, doubling down on an all-male, all-Taliban government in Afghanistan." NO WAY???? I am like SOOOO shocked. Shocked I tells ya. Fold up that LBGQT2AQWERTY flag from the US Embassy STAT!!!!!!

Being a Canadian Liberal has its advantages.

Very interesting piece here from The New Criterion on morality and intelligence and other tasty intellectual nuggets such as: "It is not surprising, then, that one's opinion on matters social and political has become for a considerable part of the population the measure of virtue. If you have the right opinions you are good; if you have the wrong ones you are bad."

Vaccine mandates: the new segregation.

Disabled people need plastic straws.

Meanwhile in Ontario... this is excellent. More of this is needed.

Trust the government... to eff everything up, every time.

Democrat-run cities are garbage dumps. This is what they would like all of America to look like. Don't say you weren't warned.

Jews and Israel:

Gotta love this Rabbi: "Don't Let Those Damned Jews Defend Themselves".

Europe:

As Mark has pointed out, the further east you go, the further "West" it becomes. In the Czech Republic, we find not only a bastion of "West" but common sense.

And who among us hasn't?

Norway goes back to normal.

The Formerly Great Britain:

Lunatics.

Communist Chinese Barbarian Murderers.

Trolling us and living their best life.

Ya, well DUHHHHHH.

The Wuhan Flu has benefited many. Ka ching!!! Boosters forever and ever ever.

Down Under:

Choking maskless females is for your health, you stupid dumb bums.

Humourless, Kook, Predatory Left, Wokestapo and Trans:

Evil.

I thought this was a joke when I saw it, but it's real!!! Hey Economist! You are IDIOTS. I cannot believe this is real!! "Pioneers of gender equality, the Aztecs sacrificed women as well as men." I CAN'T EVEN!!!! OMG!!!!

Human Grace:

Age is just a number. Meet Grace. "You have to look at life from all sides, she says, and there's always an angle of joy...Youth is inside us," she says. "If you appreciate what's beautiful around you, you will find a sense of wonder in it."

From the comments: "Well done, lads."

Just imagine.

