Dread, Bath and Beyond

Meanwhile, welcome along to the fiftieth audio adventure in our series Tales for Our Time.

A new Tale for Our Time! It's like an early Christmas present!

We certainly hope so, Larry. In this case, it's an author listeners have been asking for since we launched this feature over four years ago. Veronica from Auckland, New Zealand:

I enjoy all aspects of the website but Tales for Our Time would have to be my favourite although it would be nice if you would include a few more lady novelists from time to time, Jane Austen wrote some good stories I believe :)

From across the Tasman, the doyenne of Down Under Steyn Clubbers Kate Smyth agrees:

Jane Austen would be great material for Tales for Our Time!

Wanda Sherratt, a First Week Founding Member from the Canadian capital, wanted Mansfield Park; Elisa Angel, a First Month Founding Member from the American capital, preferred Persuasion.

Alas, for this inaugural dip in Austen waters, I've opted for Northanger Abbey, the first novel Jane completed, although one that was not published until after her death. Every jobbing wordsmith will enjoy Miss Austen's foreword and its sniping at her original publisher:

This little work was finished in the year 1803, and intended for immediate publication. It was disposed of to a bookseller, it was even advertised, and why the business proceeded no farther, the author has never been able to learn. That any bookseller should think it worth-while to purchase what he did not think it worth-while to publish seems extraordinary. But with this, neither the author nor the public have any other concern than as some observation is necessary upon those parts of the work which thirteen years have made comparatively obsolete...

All that is "comparatively obsolete" are some of the original targets of Jane Austen's wit. Northanger Abbey is a satire of Gothic novels, to which our heroine Catherine is far too susceptible. That leads her to all kinds of dread speculations as to what's going on in the unused apartments of the eponymous abbey. But the books Miss Austen is satirizing are long forgotten, and hers endures on its own merits, not least for its vivid portrayal of social relations between the sexes in what for Catherine is the too, too exciting city of Bath. As we discuss in my introduction, "social relations between the sexes" have evolved since then, not least in the sense that there are no longer any "sexes", but there is wisdom in young Jane's account that will outlast even the most novel pronouns.

