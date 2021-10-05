Haram Beard-Trimming

Hello again and welcome to this week's edition of Laura's Links.

This week's batch of links is very heavy on North American news stories, most of which are profoundly stomach-churning. It's hard to be optimistic while still living in Covid Forever Land, where stupidity and disgusting, anti-human behaviour are most bountiful. This is a pretty good summary of where I'm at mentally and psychologically. So, dear readers, if I have to suffer through the bad news on a weekly basis while searching for the gems, so do you! There are some good nuggets in the Human Grace section though to soften the blow. You're welcome!

I can't be too hopeful when I see chatter online about "if" children will be "allowed" to go trick-or-treating this Halloween, and "if" people should have Thanksgiving get-togethers with their family members, and "if" Christmas will be safe, and "if" it will happen. This kind of talk is utter lunacy but there are still no signs of any desire by the masses, at least here in Ontario, to return to normal, human living.

Covid and "public health" have filled such a massive void in people's hearts and souls. The pandemic has given people such tremendous purpose, even more than "climate change", that they will never want to give it up. Aside from the tremendous cash cow it has been for so many, it is primarily now a religion, a way of life and a reason for living. I look wistfully at news from Denmark, Norway and Sweden and Florida and their normalcy. Where I normally looked to Israel as a bastion of sensibility, I believe they have completely lost the plot now with their coronavirus policies. Very disappointing.

My gracious host, the great Prophet Mark Steyn, PBUH (Pocket squares Be Upon Him) made a lot of people happy last with his essay (and radio show) on God Bless America. This week's Song of the Week with all kinds of nice testimonials from readers can be found here. His Mid-Week Notebook looked at the current political mess in (but not limited to) America, which ended with a typically cheerful Steynian prediction that the net end result of Wokeism is that we will all be living in "a bloody, violent, Third World hellhole like nothing we've ever seen before". Mark Steyn is so good at everything of course, but he is just the El Supremo Mucho Gonzo Totally Best Guy at predicting the most upsetting and gross things about the future – but in a way that you can't help but laugh out loud while reading them.

*waves to Mark*

More of Mark's musings can be found in the replay of the Clubland Q&A, among much other great content, as usual, at SteynOnline.

I will leave you on that note. Having been off for all the Jewish holidays throughout September, I have a YUGE stack of email to get through, papers to read and process, a variety of my everyday garden variety tasks of domestic servitude to perform and a ton of other stuff to catch up on. So grab a cuppa your favourite, or time-appropriate libation depending on what time zone you are in (I'm filing in coffee mode), get started on the Links, and I'll see you in the comments.

~

North America:

Yup. Pretty much a mind-meld with this for me.

The drive to vaccinate children is sinister.

The great Kurt Schlichter: Trump Rising. Main point: "If Trump is not the best, he needs to bow out. Here's your watch, thanks for the memories."

Tucker Carlson on the odious ADL. Cannot love this more.

Imagine what a truly disgusting and awful human you have to be to do this.

Where we are at with the Covid hysteria: "People have a lot of fear. They want to be in control, to somehow manage that fear, and they use all these methods to think they're doing something, to give them some modicum of safety."

The conversation definitely needs to be "immune" and "non-immune", not "vaccinated" and "unvaccinated", especially now that the efficacy of the vaccines is clearly questionable, and particularly given how dangerous it is to children. And, while NBA pros make sense and are "allowed" to not get the vaccine, your children remain in masks, and the walls are closing in on parents who are genuinely terrified, with good reason, to give their children this vaccine.

Imagine my surprise.

What a repulsive, disgusting tale. I puke in their general direction.

Speaking of puking in someone's general direction: this guy, as Mark says "decorated from chest to scrotum" with silly ribbons, should be tarred and feathered and tried for treason.

What is "disgraceful" is the way this incredibly caring, informed and astute doctor is being persecuted for the crime of not having the 'right' opinion about vaccines, and for the thoughtcrime of realizing that the lockdowns caused more deaths than having saved lives. I follow him on Twitter. He's a gentle, intelligent, brave soul, reporting on medical tyranny. Shame on the medical monsters persecuting him and other physicians.

Sue. Their. Asses. Off.

Hunter Biden and the Art of Corruption

Chinese penetration. Repulsive.

The government of the disgusting, obese tyrant Premier Doug Ford of Ontario, is not being honest about the risk of myocarditis to children and young men.

How much does New York City hate small business? Oh, this much. NYC is a dump. A child-hating dump.

Related: "Hurting Children to Protect Them". The "cure" is still worse than the disease. This is so profoundly evil.

Apparently she is a model. Kathy Shaidle would have loved this one. We would have gone at least 10 or 12 rounds of email back and forth on this.

~

Israel and Jews:

Be like Enoch! "The Largeness of Small Things": Infuse your earthly activities with holy intentions to positively influence the heavens.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

There is no Jewish future in the U.K. There will soon be no Jewish life in Britain. There will be museums filled with Jewish artifacts, a few old people who will tend to the remaining synagogues, and decaying cemeteries – just as in the rest of Europe. Decline is a choice. A country treating its Jews badly is a choice, and never works out well for the Jews or the host country.

The stuff of nightmares indeed.

~

Europe:

Delightful common sense from eastern Europe.

More from Poland here. Maybe I should get a copy of my late Zaidy's birth certificate and look into a Polish passport...

~

Down Under:

Follow the money.

~

Taliban Afghanistan:

Meet the new Taliban. Same as the old Taliban.

Do not trim your beards you filthy heathens!!! Beard trimming is HARAM!!!!

~

India:

India's Ivermectin Blackout: Secrets Revealed

~

Chinese Communist Barbarian Murderers (and their friends):

Of course they will.

Great news. Thanks, China!

Nothing to see here.

Not here either.

~

Evil, Humourless, Kook and Predatory Left.

This is a window into the soul of the political left. They either honestly believe that their stupid, wasteful, decadent, make work projects about "climate change" are an acceptable trade-off to ignore genocide and actual human rights violations, or their livelihoods just depend too much on this fantastic "blizzard of lies", as per Mark Steyn's great phrase. To wit: "Well, life is always full of tough choices in the relationship between nations," said John Kerry, responding to Bloomberg's David Weston on September 22. Weston had asked him, "What is the process by which one trades off climate against human rights?"

Drag parties for kids. What could possibly be wrong with that? Really, what could possibly be wrong with a performer who aspires to "corrupt young minds with queerdo stories, aesthetics, and politics"?

Related: Everything that heterosexual males enjoy must be destroyed by the kook left.

This is insane and profoundly wicked.

This obituary was censored by the bearded weirdo (beirdo?) of Twitter as "misleading" on the vaccine. The "misleading" warning was removed after much protest.

~

Human Grace:

Israel has a program called "Save A Child's Heart", in which infants from impoverished and under-developed nations are sent to Israel for heart-surgery at no cost to the families. An alumnus of one such surgery is featured in this story. Hit "translate Tweet" to get the details.

Bless the healers.

The joy and blessings of singing off-key.

"I told Dan that Heather's spirit was there with us and she was happier than ever."

It's open thread time! Log into SteynOnline and let Laura know what you think of these stories or other happenings from week that was. Commenting privileges are among the many perks of membership in The Mark Steyn Club. While going off topic is permitted on Laura's Links, do stick to the other rules as you engage: no URLs, no profanity, and no ad hominem attacks.