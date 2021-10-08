Image

Mark Steyn

Collateral Sacking

by Mark Steyn
Steyn on the Bench: McInnes vs Southern Poverty Law Center, Inc

https://www.steynonline.com/11747/collateral-sacking

Just ahead of Columbus Day and Canadian Thanksgiving festivities, I was intrigued to see that Gavin McInnes is blaming his firing from CRTV on my firing from CRTV. Via Chrissie Mayr, "The Real Reason Gavin McInnes Was Fired from The Blaze!":

Mr McInnes is suing the Southern Poverty Law Center on the grounds that they're "the real reason" he was fired. The judge is set to rule on 's motion to dismiss on October 19th. So I don't see how it helps his case to spend ten minutes explaining that it was an "affirmative-action" Negress and a "retard" Canadian who really got him fired.

But what do I know about legal strategy?

~Please join Tal Bachman for his Friday column later today, and yours truly for Part Six of our latest Tale for Our Time - Jane Austen's Northanger Abbey - this evening.

Tales for Our Time is a special production of The Mark Steyn Club.

en

