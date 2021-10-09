The Texture of Muslin

It's time for Part Seven of my latest Tale for Our Time: Northanger Abbey, the first novel Jane Austen ever completed. Nancy, a Michigan member of The Mark Steyn Club, tweets:

I just started listening today, so I'm a few episodes behind. But the downloads make it easy to catch up. I wasn't sure I would care for this story, but I'm already hooked! Your excellent introduction was helpful. Great presentation, Mark.

Thank you, Nancy. If you're new to Jane Austen's, this one's the easiest place to start.

In tonight's episode, Catherine is wondering whether she should have bought a new frock:

She lay awake ten minutes on Wednesday night debating between her spotted and her tamboured muslin, and nothing but the shortness of the time prevented her buying a new one for the evening. This would have been an error in judgment, great though not uncommon, from which one of the other sex rather than her own, a brother rather than a great aunt, might have warned her, for man only can be aware of the insensibility of man towards a new gown. It would be mortifying to the feelings of many ladies, could they be made to understand how little the heart of man is affected by what is costly or new in their attire; how little it is biased by the texture of their muslin, and how unsusceptible of peculiar tenderness towards the spotted, the sprigged, the mull, or the jackonet. Woman is fine for her own satisfaction alone. No man will admire her the more, no woman will like her the better for it.

I'm trying to decide whether I think that's still true. Perhaps it belongs to an age of stricter dress codes for particular events. Today you can wander along to a social occasion and some of the ladies are going baggy, shapeless and casual, and some of the others are in cocktail dresses - and I think the lads tend to notice which is which.

