Happy Holidays!

Happy Columbus Day to our American listeners, Happy Thanksgiving to our Canadian listeners, and welcome to a hybrid Columbus/Thanksgiving edition of The Mark Steyn Show. We get all the gloomy stuff on Trudeaupian self-loathing and Columbian statue-toppling out of the way upfront, and then move on to a couple of poems for the day, a new edition of The Hundred Years Ago Show in which Al Jolson encounters Christopher Columbus, and an extended edition of Mark's Mailbox with contributions from Americans, Canadians and non-holidaying Danes. And we also have an American national anthem and a great song for Canadian Thanksgiving.

Click above to listen.

That audio edition of Steyn's Song of the Week that Mark mentioned can be heard on Serenade Radio from anywhere on the planet this Thursday at 9pm British Summer Time/4pm North American Eastern.

It was a very busy weekend at SteynOnline, beginning with the conclusion of Mark Steyn's Passing Parade and one for the road. Rick McGinnis' weekend movie date offered Jean Arthur in Easy Living, and our Sunday musical selection explored the Christopher Columbus songbook. Our marquee presentation was Mark's continuing Tale for Our Time: Jane Austen's Northanger Abbey. Click for Part Six, Part Seven and Part Eight. Part Nine airs tonight. Or go here for a good old binge-listen.

If you were too busy returning your totally racist Columbia University degree, we hope you'll want to check out one or three of the foregoing as a new week begins.

The Mark Steyn Show and Tales for Our Time are special productions for The Mark Steyn Club. As Mark always says, Club membership isn't for everyone, but if you're interested you can find more information here.

If you're a Mark Steyn Club member and you'd like to submit a question for Mark to address on his next show, please leave it in the comments below. Do stay on topic - and no URLS, please, as they wreak havoc with our page formatting.

For Steyn Club members interested in using their personal podcast players to listen to The Mark Steyn Show or Tales for Our Time, we have an RSS feed here (and instructions here).

If you prefer to read your radio shows, Steyn Club members can find the transcripts here.

If you're just catching on to these audio diversions, we've done what we did with Mark's video shows and archived them in a Netflix-style tile format that makes it easy to catch up with ones you've missed. You'll find the audio Steyn Show home page here.