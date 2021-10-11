(Not) At Home

Our latest Tale for Our Time charges on - an autumnal entertainment by Jane Austen swirling around the delights of pump-room life in Bath two centuries ago. Just ahead of tonight's episode, I was very touched by those of you mourning the end of Mark Steyn's Passing Parade, which has been running in tandem with our nightly Tales every weekend all year. Frank Hughes, a Mark Steyn Club member from New Jersey, says:

As always, informative, insightful, and often moving.

His fellow Frank - Frank Anders from Louisiana - writes:

I'd like to extend a personal 'thank you' for this program. I've enjoyed every episode and replayed many. If there must be a final episode there couldn't be one more appropriate. I am now what Rush used to call a 'seasoned citizen' and not many things bring me pleasure in this current world but this program surely does. I'm really gonna miss the Parade. Thank you again and all the best, Frank

Passing Parade doesn't only appeal to Franks. Larry Durham, a non-Frankish Steyn Clubber from South Carolina, also enjoyed it:

Well, I've read numerous chapters in Passing Parade multiple times - I'm sure I'll listen to them multiple times as well. The weeks have flown by. Ave atque vale indeed.

Meanwhile, in tonight's episode of Northanger Abbey, Catherine finds herself snubbed in Milsom Street:

She reached the house without any impediment, looked at the number, knocked at the door, and inquired for Miss Tilney. The man believed Miss Tilney to be at home, but was not quite certain. Would she be pleased to send up her name? She gave her card. In a few minutes the servant returned, and with a look which did not quite confirm his words, said he had been mistaken, for that Miss Tilney was walked out. Catherine, with a blush of mortification, left the house. She felt almost persuaded that Miss Tilney was at home, and too much offended to admit her; and as she retired down the street, could not withhold one glance at the drawing-room windows, in expectation of seeing her there, but no one appeared at them. At the bottom of the street, however, she looked back again, and then, not at a window, but issuing from the door, she saw Miss Tilney herself. She was followed by a gentleman, whom Catherine believed to be her father, and they turned up towards Edgar's Buildings. Catherine, in deep mortification, proceeded on her way.

